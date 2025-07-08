Crime drama fans will love this 'excellent' hidden gem coastal-set series

Calling all crime drama fans! The third season of Acorn TV's hit detective series, Whitstable Pearl, is coming to our screens very soon – and there are two "excellent" seasons to binge-watch before then.

Based on Julie Wassmer's much-loved novels, the series follows a restaurant owner in a coastal town who starts her own private detective business. Keep reading for more details.

What is Whitstable Pearl about?

Set in the coastal town of Whitstable, the series follows single mum and local restaurant owner Pearl, who pursues her lifelong dream of starting a private detective agency.

The season one synopsis continues: "Drawn by her caring nature, locals soon flock to her with all kinds of cases. But when a friend dies suspiciously, Pearl finds herself in conflict with gruff new cop in town, DCI Mike McGuire."

© AcornTV Howard Charles as DCI Mike McGuire and Kerry Godliman as Pearl Nolan in Whitstable Pearl

What to expect from season three

In season three, which begins on Friday, 25 July at 9pm on U&DRAMA, we find sleuthing restaurant owner Pearl continuing to build her private detective business and taking on more diverse investigations.

Meanwhile, after a short hiatus, DCI Mike McGuire returns to Whitstable, where he and Pearl continue to team up on various cases.

© AcornTV The third series airs on U&DRAMA on Friday, 25 July at 9pm

But as cracks start to show in Pearl's relationship with boyfriend Tom, and Mike finally comes to terms with the circumstances of his wife's death, will Pearl and Mike finally face their feelings for one another?

Who stars in Whitstable Pearl?

Kerry Godliman (After Life) leads the cast as Pearl Nolan. She's joined by Howard Charles (Top Boy) as Detective Chief Inspector (DCI) Mike McGuire, Frances Barber (The Chelsea Detective) as Dolly, Robert Webb (Peep Show) as Tom Grant, Isobelle Molloy (EastEnders) as Ruby Williams and Sophia Del Pizzo (It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia) as Detective Sergeant (DS) Nikki Martel.

© AcornTV Viewers hailed the series as "excellent"

What are viewers saying about the show?

The show has been well received by viewers, who have hailed the drama as "excellent" and a "hidden gem".

Taking to social media, one person wrote: "Loving #WhitstablePearl #Season3. Amazing actors, great shots of #Whitstable, intriguing storylines... what's not to love?" while another viewer was hooked after the first episode, adding: "I've just finished the first episode of season 1 of #WhitstablePearl and already completely hooked. I've only ever seen @KerryAGodliman doing comedy so this is quite different (and she's amazing!)."

© Luke Varley/AcornTV The show follows sleuthing restaurant owner Pearl

How to watch Whitstable Pearl

Seasons one and two of Whitstable Pearl are available to stream on U. The third season arrives on Friday, 25 July at 9pm on U&DRAMA.