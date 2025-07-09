Netflix viewers 'locked in' as 'phenomenal' show returns after 2-year wait

Netflix's sports documentary series, Quarterback, returned to screens this week after almost two years, and viewers have praised the new episodes as "amazing".

The series gives viewers exclusive access to the lives of three quarterbacks through the 2024–25 NFL season, following them through different moments of their careers, including glimpses into their family life, recovery and weekly routines, to practices, wins and losses.

The series focuses on Cincinnati Bengals player Joe Burrow, Detroit Lions' Jared Goff, and Kirk Cousins, who left the Minnesota Vikings after an injury in 2023 and is now at the helm of the Atlanta Falcons offense.

What are viewers saying about Quarterback season two?

It's safe to say viewers were pleased to see the show's return, with one person writing: "Quarterback season 2. I'm locked in," while another added: "Came obviously to watch Burrow in Quarterback Season 2.... but that Jared Goff storyline is great/compelling/amazing."

© Netflix Joe Burrow stars in Quarterback season two

A third person penned: "The new season of Quarterback on Netflix is so good. All three QBs in Kirk, Joe, and Jared are so good in it," while another hailed the show as "phenomenal", adding: "@JaredGoff16's stuff is fantastic!! That is all."

What is Quarterback about?

The series follows three NFL quarterbacks, giving an unfiltered look at life on and off the field.

© Netflix Kirk Cousins returns in the new season

The Netflix synopsis reads: "The hit series returns to give viewers exclusive, unprecedented access to three quarterbacks across the 2024-25 NFL season – showing all the ups and downs of navigating one of the toughest positions in sports, both on and off the field. Follow along as cameras go behind the scenes for the first time with Joe Burrow (Cincinnati Bengals) and Jared Goff (Detroit Lions) and follow Season one fan-favourite Kirk Cousins (Atlanta Falcons) as he embarks on a new chapter in his career."

© Netflix The series follows Detroit Lions player Jared Goff

According to Tudum, the show provides a look at "mic'd-up moments during every game and one practice per week," as well as "in-home and behind-the-scenes access to recovery, family life, and weekly routines", and "real-time storylines, including injuries, pressure, wins, losses, and what it takes to lead a team under the lights (and in the locker room)".

Who starred in season one?

Season one followed starting quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins, and Marcus Mariota, documenting their highs and lows on the field, as well as their home lives, during the 2022 NFL season.

© Netflix The new episodes are available to stream on Netflix

Kirk Cousins returns in season two at the helm of the Atlanta Falcons offense in his 13th NFL season, following a torn Achilles tendon in 2023.

Quarterback season two is available to stream on Netflix now.