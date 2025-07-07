Lily Collins puts daring 2025 spin on Wimbledon fashion rules in cut-out dress

Actress Lily Collins turned heads this weekend at Wimbledon with a bold and beautiful outfit.
While there is no official dress code for the Championships, guests over the years have come to favour florals and stripes, with classy tailoring, modest cuts and summer fabrics being the order of the day.
Donning a blue and white striped Stella Jean dress, the Emily in Paris actress - who was a guest of Emirates, the Official Airline Partner of Wimbledon - looked the embodiment of Wimbledon chic, but it was the bodice of the dress that really stood out.
Vibrant embroidered hummingbirds joined together to create the top of the dress in an array of colours, with a central cutout adding a little more flair to the piece.
The 36-year-old paired the dress with ballet flats from Alaïa, making the whole outfit look both comfortable and stylish.
She finished the look with gold Cartier accessories and fresh, natural makeup.
Lily is currently in the process of filming a fifth season of the hit Netflix series Emily in Paris, where she plays the titular Emily Cooper, an American marketing executive at a French firm. Lily's character is also known for her striking outfits, whose influence the actress seems to be bringing into her own wardrobe.
Lily attended the championships with her husband, Charlie McDowell, a film director and screenwriter. Charlie's outfit complemented his wife's, with the 41-year-old also choosing to wear the stripes favoured by so many at the tournament.
He paired his blue and white striped shirt with a white t-shirt and maroon trousers, creating a relaxed, summery look.
Lily and Charlie had been invited to Emirates' 'fly better' hospitality section at Wimbledon before watching the action on Centre Court. The couple had front row seats to watch Spain's Carlos Alcaraz take on Russia's Andrey Rublev.
Emirates has been hosting a range of guests, including musicians, actors and sports stars.
Guests in the prestigious area were treated to "an array of exquisitely prepared dishes that blended international flavors with a touch of first-class luxury", according to Emirates. This included sumptuous-sounding dishes like lobster tart and caviar, and of course a staple of all Wimbledon dining - strawberries and cream.
"Truly amazing to witness this level of talent on the court," the actress wrote on her Instagram. "Thanks for having us @emirates. What a special experience and what an incredible match that was!"