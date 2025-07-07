Lily Collins puts daring 2025 spin on Wimbledon fashion rules in cut-out dress

Actress Lily Collins turned heads this weekend at Wimbledon with a bold and beautiful outfit.

While there is no official dress code for the Championships, guests over the years have come to favour florals and stripes, with classy tailoring, modest cuts and summer fabrics being the order of the day.

Donning a blue and white striped Stella Jean dress, the Emily in Paris actress - who was a guest of Emirates, the Official Airline Partner of Wimbledon - looked the embodiment of Wimbledon chic, but it was the bodice of the dress that really stood out.

Vibrant embroidered hummingbirds joined together to create the top of the dress in an array of colours, with a central cutout adding a little more flair to the piece.

The 36-year-old paired the dress with ballet flats from Alaïa, making the whole outfit look both comfortable and stylish.

© Getty The actress' dress wowed fans with its bright colours and cutout feature

She finished the look with gold Cartier accessories and fresh, natural makeup.

Lily is currently in the process of filming a fifth season of the hit Netflix series Emily in Paris, where she plays the titular Emily Cooper, an American marketing executive at a French firm. Lily's character is also known for her striking outfits, whose influence the actress seems to be bringing into her own wardrobe.

Lily attended the championships with her husband, Charlie McDowell, a film director and screenwriter. Charlie's outfit complemented his wife's, with the 41-year-old also choosing to wear the stripes favoured by so many at the tournament.

He paired his blue and white striped shirt with a white t-shirt and maroon trousers, creating a relaxed, summery look.

© Getty Charlie and Lily tied the knot in September 2021

Lily and Charlie had been invited to Emirates' 'fly better' hospitality section at Wimbledon before watching the action on Centre Court. The couple had front row seats to watch Spain's Carlos Alcaraz take on Russia's Andrey Rublev.

Emirates has been hosting a range of guests, including musicians, actors and sports stars.

Wimbledon: 5 surprising facts © AFP via Getty Images 1. A lot of tennis balls Throughout the tournaments, Wimbledon goes through over 50,000 tennis balls! After the first seven games, the balls are replaced and refrigerated to maintain bounce. 2. Strawberries and cream Tennis and strawberries are never apart throughout Wimbledon, and in fact, they only get the fruit from one supplier. Last year, Hugh Lowe Farm in Kent provided around 1.5 million strawberries over the two-week tournament. 3. Rufus the Hawk Rufus, the hawk, has been the protector of the Wimbledon courts for the past ten years. He flies above the grounds in the early AM to chase away any pigeons to maintain a pristine court condition. 4. Prize money The winners of the ladies’ and gentlemen’s singles championships will each receive £2.2 million. Additionally, the winners of every round will also receive money, ranging from £1500 for the winner of the first round of mixed doubles, up to £1.1 million for the runner-up in the final. 5. Longest match in history In June 2010, John Isner and Nicolas Mahut battled for 11 hours and 5 minutes over three days, with the longest match in professional tennis history. The match totalled 183 games, and John eventually won 70-68.

Guests in the prestigious area were treated to "an array of exquisitely prepared dishes that blended international flavors with a touch of first-class luxury", according to Emirates. This included sumptuous-sounding dishes like lobster tart and caviar, and of course a staple of all Wimbledon dining - strawberries and cream.

"Truly amazing to witness this level of talent on the court," the actress wrote on her Instagram. "Thanks for having us @emirates. What a special experience and what an incredible match that was!"