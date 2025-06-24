CBS' Matlock to ABC's High Potential: Will network shows be Emmy nominated?

Final votes for the Emmys short-list are in and soon we'll know which TV shows, actors, and actresses will be nominated for the 2025 awards show.

HBO's The Pitt and The Last of Us, Severance on Apple TV+ and Hulu's Paradise all seem like sure bets for the Outstanding Drama categories, while Netflix's Nobody Wants This and Hulu's The Bear are almost guaranteed nods in the Outstanding Comedy categories.

© HBO Max Noah Wyle and Tracy Ifeachor in The Pitt

Noah Wyle, Bella Ramsey, Adam Scott, Kristen Bell and Jean Smart are all also set to receive individual nominations for their work on their respective shows.

But what is less certain is which – if any – network shows may receive major nods in the top categories (actor, actress, supporting actor, supporting actress, guest appearance by an actor, guest appearance by an actress, comedy and drama).

In the past two decades, network shows have dropped out of the Emmys contenders race; the last network comedy to win was ABC's Modern Family in 2014 while the last network show to win for Outstanding Drama Series was NBC's The West Wing in 2003.

© Disney General Entertainment Con Modern Family was the last network comedy to win Best Comedy

But is it time for the Television Academy to take a closer look at network shows again?

Alison Tolman, the breakout star of ABC's St Denis Medical, a new half hour comedy series that premiered in 2024, told HELLO! that the cast, including Wendi McLendon-Covey, have been discussing their chances amid the ongoing For Your Consideration season.

© BBC/2023 NBCUniversal Media, LLC/Ron Batzdorff Allison Tolman (L) in St Denis Medical

"There's so many 'prestige' comedies so we are asking, 'Is there room for a feel good, old fashioned network sitcom? We certainly hope so, but we don't know – and right now we're more focused on the joy of shooting season two which has been a good distraction from the 'will they won't they' award season."

Gold Derby tracks the most competitive races across all awards shows, asking industry experts and pundits to compile their own predictions to offer detailed analysis of what is rising and falling among voters, and this year there has been a strong showing from network shows entering the conversation.

© Sonja Flemming Kathy Bates (R) as Madeline Matlock is considered a frontrunner

Matlock on CBS continues to look like the show with the most traction, especially for its star Kathy Bates. She remains at the top of the predictions board, with Keri Russell, Bella Ramsey, Britt Lower and Elisabeth Moss, all on shows from streaming services, rounding out the top five.

Just outside the top five however, are Elsbeth's Carrie Preston (CBS) and Kaitlin Olson of ABC's High Potential at number eight and nine respectively.

© CBS Carrie Preston as Elsbeth and Michael Emerson as Judge Milton Crawford

Matlock and Elsbeth have also both joined the acting conversation thanks to their guest appearance stars, with Matlock star Beau Bridges sitting at number seven for Drama Guest Actor, and Michael Emerson (Carrie's real life husband) at number eight for Elsbeth.

High Potential has also snuck into the conversation when it comes to the Drama category, currently sitting at number 12 just behind The Handmaid's Tale, and Squid Game.

© Disney High Potential was a major ABC success

High Potential became an overnight sensation, with fans heaping praise on the "hidden gem" that follows Kaitlin's Morgan, a single mom with an exceptionally high IQ who works as a cleaner but is hired as a consultant when she solves a murder during her shift.

ABC will also be placing their hopes on Abbott Elementary, which has seen wins for showrunner and lead Quinta Brunson, and Sheryl Lee Ralph, but has never yet won Outstanding Comedy Series.