'Outstanding' crime thriller with 96% Rotten Tomatoes score is your next binge-watch

Looking for a new crime thriller to binge-watch this weekend? Netflix just dropped a show that boasts a 96% Rotten Tomatoes score – and it could be your next must-watch.

Sneaky Pete, which was a Prime Video original series until it found its new home on Netflix, follows Marius Josipović (Giovanni Ribisi), an expert con man who, upon his release from prison, assumes the identity of his former cellmate.

Keep reading to find out more…

What is Sneaky Pete about?

The three-season crime series, which first aired in 2015, has been hailed as "outstanding" by viewers and features Friends star Giovanni Ribisi and Dexter actor Margo Martindale.

The synopsis reads: "Giovanni Ribisi plays the role of Marius, a con man who tries to leave his old life behind by assuming the identity of his cell mate, Pete.

© Alamy Stock Photo Giovanni Ribisi played Phoebe's half-brother, Frank, in Friends

"While Pete's family doesn't have reason to suspect that he's not their long-lost loved one, they are a colourful group with their own secrets and lies that could make life as dangerous as the world Marius was hoping to escape.

"Marius must find a way to keep his lies from backfiring as he deals with unexpected situations that come his way."

© Alamy Stock Photo Desmond Harrington and Giovanni Ribisi in season 2 of Sneaky Pete

Who stars in Sneaky Pete?

Giovanni Ribisi, known for his roles in Friends, Avatar, Saving Private Ryan, leads the cast as Marius Josipović/Pete Murphy.

Marin Ireland, known for The Umbrella Academy, The Irishman, Homeland, Hell or High Water, plays Julia Bowman, while Margo Martindale, recognised for her roles in Dexter, The Watcher and The Millers, plays Audrey Bernhardt.

© Alamy Stock Photo Margo Martindale and Peter Gerety as Audrey and Otto Bernhardt

They're joined by Shane McRae (The Help, Still Alice, Chicago Fire) as Taylor Bowman, Libe Barer (Parenthood, Moon Girl) as Carly Bowman and Peter Gerety (The Wire, Charlie Wilson's War, Flight) as Otto Bernhardt.

Rounding out the cast is Bryan Cranston, who is also a co-creator and executive producer of the show, as Vince Lonigan, Michael Drayer (Mr. Robot, The Wrestler, Nerve) as Eddie Josipović and Ethan Embry (Empire Records, That Thing You Do!, Grace and Frankie, Can't Hardly Wait) as the real Pete Murphy.

What have TV viewers said about Sneaky Pete?

It's safe to say that with a 96% Rotten Tomatoes score, Sneaky Pete is certainly worth a watch.

© Alamy Stock Photo Sneaky Pete has a 96% Rotten Tomatoes score

Fans reviewing the show have said: "Funny and suspenseful, Sneaky Pete is an excellent idea for this weekend's streaming TV viewing," while another wrote: "It's utterly captivating. Totally gripping. The best/worst sort of intense."

Meanwhile, a third person penned: "With each hour roughly taking place over a day, the zippy pacing and multiplying grifts make it a perfect candidate for binge-watching."

All three seasons – each featuring ten episodes – of Sneaky Pete are available to watch on Netflix now.