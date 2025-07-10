Disney+'s new 'high-stakes' 6-part heist drama looks unmissable

A gripping new Spanish original series, Suspicious Minds, has just dropped on Disney+ for UK viewers, and fans are calling it a must-watch.

The six-part heist drama follows Amber, a skilled thief, as she undertakes her most daring job yet.

"I loved the series and I'm looking forward to another season!" one viewer gushed online.

"Well, I loved it; she's distracted and funny. I love Alex, what more could you ask for? I hope there's a part 2," another added.

"Entertaining, a mix of action and romantic comedy."

What is Suspicious Minds about?

Combining action, adventure, and romance, the series follows Amber (played by Silvia Alonso), one of the best thieves in the world. When her latest heist in Las Vegas proves to be a searing failure, Amber embarks on a journey to Isla Esperanza, an idyllic place lost in the middle of the Pacific.

Here, Amber’s biggest potential loot awaits: the tiara of Saint Agatha. A cursed jewel valued at 240 million dollars is to be worn by the daughter of tycoon Emilio Villegas (Asier Etxeandia) during her wedding.

© Disney+ Amber is a seasoned thief, and now, she has her eyes set on the tiara of Saint Agatha

To prepare for her heist and remain inconspicuous, Amber infiltrates the Villegas family posing as a school governess. But even the best-laid plans can unravel when love is thrown into the mix.

Amber finds that her meticulous plan goes awry when her past love appears. Rui, a cheeky and mysterious thief (played by Álex González), arrives on the island and forces Amber to rethink her entire heist.

The last time they saw each other was in Las Vegas, and now, together, they recruit a band of inexperienced thieves to orchestrate a new plan. In this game of deception, flight, and betrayal, the greatest challenge will not be to steal the tiara, but to gamble on trusting each other.

© Disney+ Amber's best laid plans are thwarted when her former lover, Rui shows up

Who stars in Suspicious Minds?

The gripping series stars Spanish television and film actors such as Silvia Alonso as Amber and Álex González as Rui. Meanwhile, Albert Baró plays Javito, and Asier Etxeandia stars as Emilio Villegas.

How to watch Suspicious Minds

All six episodes of the Spanish original series, Suspicious Minds, are now streaming exclusively on Disney+ in the UK and Ireland.