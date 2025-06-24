Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Disney+'s 7 biggest shows coming in summer 2025
Iola Evans and Edward Bleumel in Washington Black © Disney

7 biggest shows coming to Disney+ in summer 2025 - from The Bear to Amanda Knox drama

From June to August, check out our top Disney+ recommendations

Emmy Griffiths
TV & Film Editor
2 minutes ago
Disney+ has some incredible options for what to watch this summer, and we have our top picks right here for you! From the return of a beloved series to an exciting true-crime series, here are our recommendations of what to watch on the streaming platform this summer…

I, Addict

I, Addict - available now

With a Rotten Tomatoes score of 100%, don't sleep on this incredible Spanish import. The show follows Javier, who checks himself into a rehabilitation centre due to his alcohol and cocaine use, after years of self-destruction - and vows not to leave until he is completely recovered.

Ironheart is set to land on Disney+

Ironheart - 25 June

Fancy a Marvel show? Set after Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the story follows Riri Williams - a young, genius inventor determined to make her mark on the world by building iron suits. 

However, in pursuit of her ambitions, she finds herself wrapped up with the mysterious yet charming Parker Robbins, AKA 'The Hood'.

Ayo Edebiri as Sydney Adamu in The Bear

The Bear Season 4 - 26 June

Carmy is back for another season of stress in the kitchen as he continues to try and make his restaurant a success with the help of Sydney and Richie. In season four, the group are determined not only to survive, but also to take The Bear to the next level in an industry full of challenges that they need to adapt, adjust and overcome.




ABBOTT ELEMENTARY - Pilot In this workplace comedy, a group of dedicated, passionate teachers and a slightly tone-deaf principal are brought together in a Philadelphia public school where, despite the odds stacked against them, they are determined to help their students succeed in life. Though these incredible public servants may be outnumbered and underfunded, they love what they do even if they dont love the school districts less-than-stellar attitude toward educating children. TYLER JAMES WILLIAMS, CHRIS PERFETTI, QUINTA BRUNSON, SHERYL LEE RALPH, LISA ANN WALTER© Getty Images

Abbott Elementary Season 4, Part 3 - 2 July

Ready for seven whole new episodes based in our favourite high school? This workplace comedy follows a group of passionate teachers - and their principal - as they navigate the Philadelphia public school system. 

The synopsis reads: "Despite the odds stacked against them, they are determined to help their students succeed in life, and though these incredible public servants may be outnumbered and underfunded, they love what they do — even if they don’t love the school district’s less-than-stellar attitude toward educating children".

Based on the bestselling novel of the same name, Washington Black follows the 19th-century odyssey of George Washington© Disney

Washington Black - 23rd July

Based on the bestselling novel, this period drama following an eleven-year-old boy George Washington Black, whose incredible mind sets him on a path of unexpected destiny. 

The synopsis continues: "When a harrowing incident forces Wash to flee, he is thrust into a globe-spanning adventure that challenges and reshapes his understanding of family, freedom and love. As he navigates uncharted lands and impossible odds, Wash finds the courage to imagine a future beyond the confines of the society he was born into."

US Amanda Knox arrives at the courthouse in Florence, on June 5, 2024 before a hearing in a slander case, related to her jailing and later acquittal for the murder of her British roommate in 2007. The American was only 20 when she and her Italian then-boyfriend were arrested for the brutal killing of 21-year-old fellow student Meredith Kercher at the girls' shared home in Perugia. The murder began a long legal saga where Knox was found guilty, acquitted, found guilty again and finally cleared of all charges in 2015. (Photo by Tiziana FABI / AFP) (Photo by TIZIANA FABI/AFP via Getty Images)© TIZIANA FABI

The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox - 20th August

Amanda Knox was wrongfully imprisoned for her roommate Meredith Kercher's shocking murder while studying abroad in Italy, and was ultimately acquitted by Italy's high court eight years following her conviction. The series will portray her journey to prove her innocence.

