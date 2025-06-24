7 biggest shows coming to Disney+ in summer 2025 - from The Bear to Amanda Knox drama

Disney+ has some incredible options for what to watch this summer, and we have our top picks right here for you! From the return of a beloved series to an exciting true-crime series, here are our recommendations of what to watch on the streaming platform this summer…
I, Addict - available now
With a Rotten Tomatoes score of 100%, don't sleep on this incredible Spanish import. The show follows Javier, who checks himself into a rehabilitation centre due to his alcohol and cocaine use, after years of self-destruction - and vows not to leave until he is completely recovered.
You may also like
Ironheart - 25 June
Fancy a Marvel show? Set after Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the story follows Riri Williams - a young, genius inventor determined to make her mark on the world by building iron suits.
However, in pursuit of her ambitions, she finds herself wrapped up with the mysterious yet charming Parker Robbins, AKA 'The Hood'.
The Bear Season 4 - 26 June
Carmy is back for another season of stress in the kitchen as he continues to try and make his restaurant a success with the help of Sydney and Richie. In season four, the group are determined not only to survive, but also to take The Bear to the next level in an industry full of challenges that they need to adapt, adjust and overcome.
Abbott Elementary Season 4, Part 3 - 2 July
Ready for seven whole new episodes based in our favourite high school? This workplace comedy follows a group of passionate teachers - and their principal - as they navigate the Philadelphia public school system.
The synopsis reads: "Despite the odds stacked against them, they are determined to help their students succeed in life, and though these incredible public servants may be outnumbered and underfunded, they love what they do — even if they don’t love the school district’s less-than-stellar attitude toward educating children".
Washington Black - 23rd July
Based on the bestselling novel, this period drama following an eleven-year-old boy George Washington Black, whose incredible mind sets him on a path of unexpected destiny.
The synopsis continues: "When a harrowing incident forces Wash to flee, he is thrust into a globe-spanning adventure that challenges and reshapes his understanding of family, freedom and love. As he navigates uncharted lands and impossible odds, Wash finds the courage to imagine a future beyond the confines of the society he was born into."
The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox - 20th August
Amanda Knox was wrongfully imprisoned for her roommate Meredith Kercher's shocking murder while studying abroad in Italy, and was ultimately acquitted by Italy's high court eight years following her conviction. The series will portray her journey to prove her innocence.