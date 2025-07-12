'Unmissable' thriller spin-off with 100% Rotten Tomatoes score just dropped on streaming

A brand new Dexter spin-off has just landed on Paramount+, and fans are calling it a must-watch. Dexter: Resurrection is already making headlines thanks to its perfect Rotten Tomatoes score.

The series is a continuation of Dexter: New Blood and follows the iconic serial killer as he tries to redeem himself. It has a 100% critics rating on Rotten Tomatoes and a 92% audience score.

What Dexter: Resurrection is about

© Paramount Krysten Ritter in Dexter: Resurrection

Dexter: Resurrection picks up just weeks after the events of New Blood. After being shot by his own son Harrison, Dexter wakes from a coma and begins the search for him.

The official synopsis says: "Weeks after taking a bullet to the chest from his own son, Dexter Morgan awakens from a coma to find Harrison gone. Realising the weight of what he put his son through, Dexter sets out for New York City, determined to find him and make things right."

© Paramount Dexter: Resurrection is getting rave reviews

As he searches, his past quickly begins to resurface. With Angel Batista back in the picture, Dexter is forced to confront the consequences of his actions.

The synopsis continues: "But when Miami Metro’s Angel Batista arrives with questions, Dexter realises his past is catching up to him fast. As father and son navigate their own darkness, they soon find themselves deeper than ever imagined."

Critical praise and fan reaction

© Paramount Michael C. Hall is brilliant in Dexter: Resurrection

Critics have given the show full marks, praising it for its tone, pace and character development. Rotten Tomatoes called it "a knowingly absurd continuation that rediscovers the thrill of the hunt."

One critic wrote: "Hall’s performance is as weirdly compelling as ever, and Resurrection does interrogate whether its own subject matter is an unhealthy obsession in a plotline featuring Peter Dinklage and Uma Thurman."

Another said: "This is the Dexter we’ve wanted to see return since the original show ended in 2013. It’s filled with thrills, dark humour, a compelling and dramatic story, and another standout performance from Michael C. Hall."

© Paramount Michael C Hall and Krysten Ritter in Dexter: Resurrection

The audience response has also been strong. One reviewer said: "Dexter: Resurrection picks up right after New Blood, and I must say it feels more alive and energetic than ever before."

They added: "This new chapter brings a fresh intensity and emotional depth that surpasses what we saw in New Blood. The pacing is tighter, the characters more compelling, and the atmosphere captures that classic Dexter vibe while pushing the story into exciting new territory."

Cast and creators

© Paramount Michael C. Hall returns as Dexter Morgan in Dexter: Resurrection

The series is developed by Clyde Phillips, who also worked on the original Dexter. Michael C. Hall returns in the lead role as Dexter Morgan.

The cast includes Uma Thurman, Jack Alcott, David Zayas, Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine, Kadia Saraf, Dominic Fumusa, Emilia Suárez, James Remar and Peter Dinklage.

© Paramount Uma Thurman in Dexter: Resurrection

Michael, 53, has played Dexter since the show's original premiere in 2006. His return has been praised as one of the highlights of the series.

Dexter: Resurrection is available to stream now on Paramount+.