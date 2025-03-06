Pulp Fiction star, 54, is unrecognizable on the set of TV reboot

Uma Thurman is one of Hollywood's most famous actresses, Oscar-nominated and the muse for Quentin Tarantino, but she was unrecognizable on the set of her new TV series.

The 54-year-old rocked a short and sharp blonde wig as she walked on the set of Dexter: Resurrection in Central Park.

© GC Images Uma on the set of Dexter: Resurrection

Wearing smart black pants, a dark green blazer and a gun holster, Uma looked every inch the professional as she portrays Charley, described as "the Head of Security for mysterious billionaire Leon Prater".

"A former Special Ops officer, Charley worked various high-level private security jobs before taking on her position as the resourceful and meticulous right-hand woman for Prater."

© GC Images Uma's Charley is the 'right hand women' for a billionaire

Uma is known for her long blonde locks, but she has not chopped them off as that same day she was pictured with her father Robert Thurman and R.E.M frontman Michael Stipe as they attended the 38th Annual Tibet House US Benefit Concert Gala.

The Gala was to celebrate His Holiness the Dalai Lama’s 90th birthday, and Uma was an honorary chair alongside Maggie Gyllenhaal and Peter Sarsgaard.

© Getty Images Tibet House US Uma (R) is known for her long blonde hair

Dexter: Resurrection will see Michael C. Hall reprise the role of the titular serial killer in the series, and although very little is known about the show, it has been confirmed that it will serve as a direct followup to Dexter: New Blood.

Dexter ran for seven years between 2006 and 2013 and followed forensic technician Dexter Morgan who leads a secret parallel life as a vigilante serial killer.

© GC Images Uma will play 'head of security' in the new series

Dexter: New Blood was a limited series in 2021 that saw the titular character living a quiet life suppressing his urges until his estranged son returns to his life. In 2024 Dexter: Original Sin premiered, telling the story of Dexter's youth, 15 years before the first season.

Uma made her big screen debut in 1987's Kiss Daddy Goodnight, but rose to fame thanks to 1988's Dangerous Liaisons, a period drama that won three Oscars.

Uma in 1994s Pulp Fiction

She became a star thanks to her turn in Quentin Tarantino's 1994 classic Pulp Fiction, considered one of the greatest films ever made, but for the following decade her career faltered.

In 2003 she achieved renewed fame when she starred as The Bride in Tarantino's Kill Bill films, garnering critical acclaim and two Golden Globe nominations.

Since then, her most notable film projects have been The Producers (2005), Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief (2010), Nymphomaniac (2013), and Red, White & Royal Blue (2023).

Uma won a Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Television Film for her performance in the made-for-HBO film Hysterical Blindness in 2002.