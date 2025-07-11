Gritty 7-part spy thriller with True Detective star is your next must-watch

Calling all spy thriller fans! The gritty new spy thriller, The Terminal List: Dark Wolf, is coming to Prime Video very soon, and we think it's one to add to your watchlist.

This "action-packed" series is a prequel to the 2022's The Terminal List and tells the origin story of CIA operative Ben Edwards, following his military career as a Navy SEAL.

Keep reading for all you need to know about the show.

© Justin Lubin/Prime What to expect from The Terminal List: Dark Wolf Set before the events of the original series, The Terminal List: Dark Wolf sees Taylor Kitsch (True Detective) reprise his role as Ben Edwards, following his journey from the Navy SEALs to the clandestine side of CIA Special Operations. Viewers can expect "an espionage thriller that explores the darker side of warfare and the human cost that comes with it," according to the synopsis.

© Justin Lubin/Prime What has leading star Taylor Kitsch said about the show? Leading man Taylor, who is also an executive producer, described the show as "raw and honest". "Digging into Ben's origin with Dark Wolf was a blast. This season goes even deeper—there's more grit, more heart, and a lot more on the line," he said. "It's raw, it's honest, and it really lets you see the heart of who he is. I have so much respect for the military and SEAL community and loved showing their brotherhood, the things you fight to hold onto, and just letting it all play out. I think fans are going to have a great time with it."

© Attila Szvacsek/Prime Who stars in The Terminal List: Dark Wolf? Taylor Kitsch, who is known for his roles in Friday Night Lights, True Detective, and American Primeval, leads the cast as Ben Edwards. He's joined by Tom Hopper (Game of Thrones, The Umbrella Academy) as Raife Hastings, Robert Wisdom (Barry) as Jed Haverford, Luke Hemsworth (Westworld) as Jules Landry, Dar Salim (The Covenant) as Mohammed Farooq, Rona-Lee Shimon (Fauda) as Eliza Perash, Shiraz Tzarfati (The Serpent Queen) as Tal Varon, Jared Shaw (Jurassic World) as Ernest 'Boozer' Vickers, and more. Chris Pratt (Guardians of the Galaxy, Jurassic World), who starred in the original series, will also reprise his role as James Reece.