BBC to remove gripping 'dark' and 'twisted' thriller leaving fans 'devastated'

BBC iPlayer is preparing to remove one of its most talked-about titles, Saltburn, and fans have shared their dismay at the news.

The psychological drama, which has been described as a "modern Great Gatsby", has earned a devoted following since being added to the streaming service. But viewers now only have until 22 July to watch it before it leaves the platform.

A chilling summer at Saltburn

© MGM Studios Saltburn is leaving BBC iPlayer

Released in 2023, Saltburn is written and directed by Emerald Fennell and features a cast of familiar British and international faces.

The story follows Oliver Quick, played by Barry Keoghan, an outsider who is suddenly pulled into the lavish world of Felix Catton, an aristocratic Oxford student portrayed by Jacob Elordi.

Felix invites Oliver to his family's sprawling countryside estate for the summer. What begins as a seemingly innocent getaway slowly turns dark, as tensions and twisted secrets unravel.

Rosamund Pike stars as the glamorous but sharp-tongued Elspeth Catton, while Alison Oliver plays Felix’s unpredictable sister Venetia. Archie Madekwe and Richard E. Grant also appear in key roles.

Viewer reaction

© MGM Studios Barry Keoghan in Saltburn

The film sparked a strong reaction from viewers, with many praising its visuals, atmosphere and unpredictable plot.

One fan wrote on Google reviews: "It’s like watching a train crash you can’t look away from. Every scene gets more outrageous but you can’t stop watching."

Another posted: "I just saw Emerald Fennell's latest movie, Saltburn, and wow, it's an absolute knockout! A modern Great Gatsby!"

Others singled out Barry Keoghan’s performance for special praise. One user tweeted: "Barry is unbelievable in this. He plays it so quietly unhinged. You can’t tell where it’s going, and that’s what makes it so good."

Another added: "Emerald Fennel killed it, I had no idea I needed this. Barry Keoghan is just amazing on so many levels The dance scene is a definite rewatch I'm not a fan of Margot Robbie movies she acts in but her production choices are my favorite."

Critical reception

© MGM Studios Saltburn is a great dark thriller

Saltburn has a 71% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and has been a conversation starter since its release. Some viewers were divided by its more shocking moments, but many agreed that it offered something bold and original.

The film premiered at the Telluride Film Festival and quickly built buzz for its distinctive tone and stylised direction. Fennell’s previous film, Promising Young Woman, earned widespread acclaim, and her follow-up has cemented her reputation for challenging material.

Critics have called Saltburn "visually stunning", "unsettling" and "impossible to forget".

What is Saltburn about?

© MGM Studios Rosamund Pike in Saltburn

The official BBC synopsis reads: "A student at Oxford University finds himself drawn into the world of a charming, aristocratic classmate, who invites him to his eccentric family's sprawling estate for a summer never to be forgotten."

Set against the backdrop of upper-class excess and social privilege, the story slowly reveals its psychological complexity. What begins as friendship quickly descends into obsession, betrayal and manipulation.

Fans have praised the way the film explores class, identity and power, all while maintaining a darkly humorous tone.

When is it leaving BBC iPlayer?

© Chiabella James, Prime Video Emerald Fennell, Barry Keoghan and Jacob Elordi behind-the-scenes in Saltburn

BBC confirmed that Saltburn will be removed from iPlayer on Monday, 22 July.

That gives viewers just days to stream the full 2-hour film, which is currently available for free to UK users. It is unclear when or if the film will return to the platform.

Saltburn is also available to rent or buy on various digital platforms including Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV and YouTube.