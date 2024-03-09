Meet Oppenheimer director Christopher Nolan's wife and four children

With Oppenheimer being nominated for 13 awards at the Oscars, Christopher Nolan is tipped off to have a huge night on March 10.

The director himself is up for Best Director, Best Picture and Best Adapted Screenplay. But did you know a lot of his work over the years has been a family effort?

Christopher regularly works with his wife Emma Thomas, who has acted as a producer on every single one of his projects since 1998. Additionally, he has managed to sneak all four of their children into his films at some point in time.

As the director is set to have a huge night of recognition for his achievements, here's everything you need to know about Christopher Nolan's family.

His wife, Emma Thomas

© Jesse Grant Christopher and Emma

Christopher first met his wife Emma at University College London when he was 19, which he said taught him an important lesson: "pay a lot of attention to who you meet on your first night at your halls of residence."

While the director is notoriously private about his personal life, he made an utterly adorable comment on his relationship with his wife during his Desert Island Discs episode in 2008.

"I’ve come to believe in the concept of love at first sight because I realise it actually happened to me", he revealed.

Before Emma met her husband Christopher, she had intended to become a Civil Servant like her father. She credits the director for sparking her interest in filmmaking as they would arrange film screenings together at University, where they ran a film society. She would go onto provide refreshments for the crew on his short films.

Nowadays Emma is perhaps best known as a producer on all of Christopher's films - but she's also given an insight into what the mysterious director is like.

"He's funny", Emma gushed about her husband. "People think he’s dead serious, they accuse his films of also being so serious."

"Even in Oppenheimer there are moments I find funny, even in the actor’s expressions. There is humour in his movies, and I don’t think he gets enough credit for it."

© Joe Maher Christopher, Emma and their four children

Flora Nolan

© Joe Maher Flora on the red carpet with her family

Flora, 22, is Christopher Nolan's oldest child and perhaps is best known for her cameo in Oppenheimer, as a woman whose face melts off following a nuclear bomb.

Having studied Collaborative Arts at NYU's Tisch School of the Arts, Flora wants to follow in her parents' footsteps as a filmmaker. She revealed that her dad had taught her some of the basics.

"My dad taught me how to shoot on Super 8 when I was younger and I’ve been into it ever since. I just love the way it looks", she said.

"Shooting on film has given me a really great understanding of light and colour and I would love to shoot on larger format if I get a chance."

Oliver Nolan

© Joe Maher Oliver at the UK Premiere of Oppenheimer

Christopher Nolan's oldest son, Oliver, appeared in The Prestige when he was only a baby.

Oliver has also shown an interest in photography, as he took his father's photo to appear in French newspaper Le Monde in 2020.

Magnus Nolan

© Joe Maher Magnus with his father at the Oppenheimer premiere

Magnus, 15, appeared as James Cobb in Inception as a toddler. But nowadays, he's more interested in photography.

Wired magazine published a series of Magnus' photographs accompanying a profile into his father in 2023.

Rory Nolan

© Joe Maher Rory with his family on the red carpet

Like his siblings, Rory has also appeared in his parents' films. He played 'boy on the bridge' in Interstellar, as well as 'the boy on the bus' during The Dark Knight Rises.

How Christopher dedicates his films to his children

The director has a sweet tradition while his films are a working progress, of naming the working titles after his children.

One of the main reasons for this is that since he became a household name after the Batman trilogy, Christopher seeks to protect his movies. But in doing so he's made sure to include his kids' names in all the titles.

The Dark Knight was shot under the working title Rory's First Kiss, while The Dark Knight Rises was called Magnus Rex. Inception was called Oliver's Arrow, and Interstellar was referred to as Flora's Letter.