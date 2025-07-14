Bridgerton star makes career U-turn with exciting new series based on bestseller

Listen up, Bridgerton fans! Regé-Jean Page, aka The Duke in Bridgerton season one, is heading back to romance in a new show by Apple TV+.

Having steered away from romance and exploring roles in action and fantasy with projects like The Gray Man and Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, Regé-Jean is now making a highly anticipated return to the genre that launched him into the spotlight.

The 37-year-old is set to star in and executive produce an adaptation of Elissa Sussman’s 2022 novel, Funny You Should Ask. Producing alongside him is his long-term girlfriend Emily Brown.

A viral BookTok sensation, Funny You Should Ask follows a dual timeline between a restless journalist and a Hollywood actor who develop an unexpected connection.

Intrigued? Here's everything we know about the new show.

What is Funny You Should Ask about?

While the TV show is still in development, viewers can expect to see the novel's characters Chani Horowitz and Gabe Parker brought to life on screen.

The book's official synopsis reads: "Then. Twenty-something writer Chani Horowitz is stuck. While her former MFA classmates are nabbing high-profile book deals, all she does is churn out puff pieces.

"Then she's hired to write a profile of movie star Gabe Parker: her number one celebrity crush and the latest James Bond.

"All Chani wants to do is keep her cool and nail the piece. But what comes next proves to be life changing in ways she never saw coming, as the interview turns into a whirlwind weekend that has the tabloids buzzing – and Chani getting closer to Gabe than she had planned.

"Now. Ten years later, after a brutal divorce and a healthy dose of therapy, Chani is back in Los Angeles as a successful writer with the career of her dreams.

"Except that no matter what new essay collection or online editorial she's promoting, someone always asks about The Profile.

"It always comes back to Gabe. So when his PR team requests that they reunite for a second interview, she wants to say no. She wants to pretend that she’s forgotten about the time they spent together.

"But the truth is that Chani wants to know if those seventy-two hours were as memorable to Gabe as they were to her. And so… she says yes."

Who will star in Funny You Should Ask?

It's been confirmed that Regé-Jean will play Gabe Parker, the Hollywood actor taking on the role of James Bond.

This casting feels especially fitting, given that Regé-Jean himself was a strong contender for the real-life 007 role.

While Regé-Jean's casting as Gabe Parker has been confirmed, no further announcements have been made for the highly anticipated adaptation. However, that hasn't stopped fans from speculating on their ideal cast.

Popular choices for Chani include Emmy Rossum and Rachel Brosnahan, while fans are eyeing Chris Evans and Glen Powell for the role of Gabe.

The buzz around Chris Evans is particularly strong, as author Elissa Sussman herself revealed he was a direct inspiration.

She said: "[Gabe's] based on a lot of people, and Chris Evans was obviously one of those people because of the article," referencing a 2011 GQ interview by Edith Zimmerman where she spent an evening drinking with Chris.

When is Funny You Should Ask out?

At the time of writing, there have been no official announcements made on the release date, but we'll make sure to update you as soon as there's news.