Gavin & Stacey star announces heartfelt career update after show's emotional finale

Larry Lamb, known to many as the beloved Mick Shipman in the popular BBC sitcom Gavin & Stacey, has announced his retirement from major acting roles.

The 77-year-old, who is also known for his formidable portrayal of Archie Mitchell in EastEnders, said his recent appearance in the Gavin & Stacey Christmas finale is likely to be his last significant TV role.

With a career spanning more than six decades, Larry is now focusing on his novel about the entertainment industry, All Wrapped Up.

While he hasn't ruled out smaller roles, he says he's happy to let others take on the bigger parts.

What has Larry said?

Speaking to the MailOnline about his decision, Larry said the character of Mick Shipman holds a special place in his heart.

Larry's career has spanned six decades

"You get so involved with these characters that they become your favourite at that time, they are the focus of your life, but to finish up in my 70s playing a character like Mick, who is beloved by millions of people, you have to give the writers credit," he said.

He also reflected on his wide-ranging acting career, which includes time with the Royal Shakespeare Company, the National Theatre and numerous West End and Broadway productions.

A 'cracking' career

After years of hard graft in the industry, Larry shared what it meant to bring both Mick and Archie to life: "I find it's a reward, it's better to be known than unknown as far as I'm concerned," he said.

"Particularly if you are known as a character that people really love... what a way to finish your working life."

© CREDIT LINE:BBC/Toffee International Ltd./Tom Jackson The final episode of Gavin & Stacey aired on Christmas Day 2024

In the 2024 Christmas special, Gavin & Stacey: The Finale, Larry once again played Mick, the calm and steady patriarch of the Shipman family.

Much like Larry himself, Mick was shown happily enjoying retirement, practising his golf swings in the living room, which naturally added to his wife Pam's (Alison Steadman) Christmas stress.

© CREDIT LINE:BBC Larry also played the villainous Archie in EastEnders

Larry's new creative venture

While he may be stepping away from major screen roles, Larry is still flexing his talents in a new campaign with National Rail.

Appearing alongside his radio presenter son George Lamb, he recently took part in a video for the 36 Questions to Connect quiz, aimed at encouraging people to make time for meaningful connections.

© Dave Benett Larry and his son, George

The project is based on research commissioned by National Rail, which found that many Brits know more about celebrities than their own families – and often struggle to start personal conversations with loved ones.

Whether fans remember him as Mick, Archie, or one of his many stage roles, Larry Lamb will be fondly remembered for his remarkable contribution to British television. Tidy!