Alison Steadman's 'tough' year amid personal heartache

Alison Steadman was a pure joy to watch as Pam Shipman in the Gavin and Stacey Christmas special.

While her alter-ego's storyline in the beloved BBC programme has been wrapped up nicely – including a futureproof plan should her husband Mick die first – it seems the actress has been privately enduring a "tough time" in her personal life this year.

Alison, 78, confessed that her older sister Sylvia is battling dementia, and she’s been her only carer, juggling her filming duties with her personal responsibilities.

"At the moment I am going through a bit of a sad time. My eldest sister who is 90 has dementia. She is bed-bound and has no one to help her except me. I am up and down to Liverpool trying to take care of her,” she told The Mirror.

She added: "Maybe that's the reason I was sent. The baby sister always has to take over at some point."

It’s been a difficult time for the screen legend since her middle sister Pamela sadly passed away two years ago.

Thankfully, Alison has the unwavering support of her partner of 27 years, Welsh actor Michael Elwyn, with whom she lives in Highgate, north London.

Michael, 82, is known for his roles in the BBC series Robin Hood, as well as Coronation Street and the Sky comedy-drama Stella.

Alison's fond farewell to Gavin and Stacey

The Abigail's Party star branded her role in the iconic show the "best job ever", crediting its creators James Corden and Ruth Jones for putting together the dream cast.

Writing in her new memoir, Alison mused: "Casting is key to the success of theatre, television and film, and the casting director on Gavin And Stacey brought together an ensemble of actors that were a perfect fit for the characters that I'd read on the page.

"I can remember thinking on our first day together, this is the beginning of the best job ever.

Gavin and Stacey, which focuses on the love story between Essex boy Gavin Shipman and bubbly Welsh beauty Stacey West from Barry Island, ran from 2007 to 2010.

Fans have been waiting for a resolution to the cliffhanger love story between Smith (Corden) and Nessa (Jones) since the show returned for a 2019 Christmas special, and thankfully the 2024 festive finale didn't disappoint.

The Christmas special has earned rave reviews across the board after shocking fans with a surprise twist featuring Smithy's controlling and condescending ex Sonia (Laura Aikman).