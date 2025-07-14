Viewers will be 'absolutely hooked' on this 'adrenaline-fueled' series with all-star cast

There's a gripping new five-part series set to air on ITV – and critics are already promising it will have viewers "absolutely hooked".

Shark! Celebrity Infested Waters is a new reality show that plunges a group of celebrities into the deep end to confront their fears and interact with the prolific ocean predators.

The series features stars such as Call The Midwife's Helen George, Countdown's Rachel Riley and British comedian and actor Lenny Henry.

Read on to find out more about the new series.

© ITV Critics have already crowned the show a must-watch, with The Guardian writing: "I'm absolutely hooked by this cheeky, danger-packed reality show." Meanwhile, YahooEntertainment wrote: "Shark! Celebrity Infested Waters is the BEST! cross between an entertainment programme and a natural history programme I have ever seen," before finishing with: "I'd be amazed if you were not immediately tempted to binge the rest on ITVX."

© ITV What is Shark! Celebrity Infested Waters about? Marking the 50th anniversary of the three-time Oscar-winning film Jaws, the show pushes a group of celebrities to their limits as they confront their biggest fear: sharks. The official synopsis reads: "Throughout their adrenaline-fueled, challenge-heavy journey in the Bahamas – the shark capital of the world – these A-listers will push past their limits to come nose to nose with nature’s 'villains'.

© ITV "Their firsthand experiences will provide immeasurable excitement and new perspective; they'll come to appreciate sharks' valuable place on the food chain and in our ecosystem, recognizing that a world devoid of these notoriously terrifying creatures is downright frightening. It continues: "The celebrities will be tasked with diving with a different species of shark, with the breeds getting bigger and more dangerous each time.

© ITV "Bimini, the Bahamas island where the show will be filmed, is home to around seven to ten different shark types including Hammerheads, Bull sharks and Tiger sharks. "And if that isn't enough, the celebrities will also face fear-inducing challenges whilst learning firsthand the important role sharks play in our oceans."

© ITV Who are the celebrities in Shark! Celebrity Infested Waters? The show features seven British stars in the entertainment industry, including Helen George (Call the Midwife); TV presenter, actor and writer Sir Lenny Henry; Rachel Riley (Countdown); and Lucy Punch (Amandaland).

© ITV Other celebs dipping their toes in the water are McFly's bassist Dougie Poynter, stand-up comedian and actor Ross Noble, and Paralympic medalist and presenter Ade Adepitan.

Shark! Celebrity Infested Waters airs on ITV1 on Monday 14 July at 9pm.