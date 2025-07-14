ITVX viewers have just weeks to stream 'gripping' 6-part drama with True Detective star

ITVX viewers have just two months to stream the gripping French Riviera-set drama, The Reunion, which leaves the streaming platform at the end of September.

The series, which is based on Guillaume Musso's bestselling novel of the same name, first aired on ITV in August 2023 and follows three former friends who reconnect at a high school reunion.

The drama, which is billed as "gripping", also features a star-studded cast including Liar star Ioan Gruffudd and True Detective's Dervla Kirwan. Keep reading to find out all you need to know about the show.

© ITV What is The Reunion about? Set in the south of France, the series sees three old friends reunite at a school reunion. Despite growing apart and losing touch over the years, the trio are forever bound by a tragic secret linked to the disappearance of a school girl who went missing 25 years ago in the region. The logline reads: "The Reunion tells the story of Vinca Rockwell, who went missing one freezing night as her campus was paralysed by a snowstorm. Several years later, three former friends bound by a tragic secret and the disappearance of their friend reconnect and try to find the truth about what happened the night Vinca went missing."

© ITV Who stars in The Reunion? Ioan Gruffudd (Liar, Fantastic Four) leads the cast as Thomas Degalais. He stars alongside Ivanna Sakhno (The Spy Who Dumped Me) as Vinca Rockwell, Grégory Fitoussi (Riviera) as Maxime Biancardini, Vahina Giocante (Anderson Falls) as Fanny Brahimi, Dervla Kirwan (Smother, True Detective) as Annabelle Degalais, and Rupert Graves (The Forsyte Saga, Sherlock) as Richard Degalais.

© Getty Images What has the cast said about the show? Speaking about the compelling plot, leading star Ioan told ITV: "As regards the show's appeal for the larger audience, I think the murder-mystery speaks for itself because who doesn't love one of those? Then you have the psychological aspect of how the truth will always find a way to come out and catch up with you." Meanwhile, Vahina, who plays Fanny, said: "This show has the perfect balance because it gives the audience time to understand the characters and to get to know them, yet there are many twists and turns. "And it's so beautiful visually, it's so poetic. It's a mix of French and English storytelling so it's thoughtful as well as really entertaining," she added.

© ITV How to watch The Reunion The Reunion is available to stream for free on ITVX until the end of September.