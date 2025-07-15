'Tense' 6-part drama with Line of Duty star is your next must-watch

Prime Video has a "tense" new drama on the way, and it sounds like the perfect binge-watch.

The Girlfriend, which is based on Michelle Frances' novel of the same name, follows Laura, who seems to have the perfect life until her son Daniel brings home a girlfriend who changes everything.

Before you find out everything you need to know about the show, here's what TV writer Abby Allen said: "This is yet another brilliant Prime Video show that I'm adding to my watchlist. Ever since watching House of the Dragon, I've been captivated by Olivia Cooke and I can't wait to see her bring the sinister Cherry to life."

© Christopher Raphael/Prime What is The Girlfriend about? The six-parter centres on Laura, a woman who seemingly has it all, but when her doting son Daniel brings home a new girlfriend, Cherry, Laura becomes increasingly paranoid. Is Cherry hiding something? The synopsis reads: "The Girlfriend follows Laura, a woman who seemingly has it all: a glittering career, a loving husband, and her precious son, Daniel. Her perfect life begins to unravel when Daniel brings home Cherry, a girlfriend who changes everything."

It continues: "After a tense introduction, Laura becomes convinced Cherry is hiding something. Is she a manipulative social climber, or is Laura just paranoid? The truth is a matter of perspective."

© Courtesy of Prime Who stars in The Girlfriend? Robin Wright (House of Cards, Forrest Gump) leads the cast as Laura, while Olivia Cooke (House of the Dragon, Slow Horses) plays Cherry. Meanwhile, Laurie Davidson (The Road Trip, Mary & George) plays Daniel, alongside Waleed Zuaiter (Gangs of London) as Howard, Tanya Moodie (Motherland) as Isabella, Shalom Brune-Franklin (Line of Duty) as Brigitte, Karen Henthorn (The Teacher) as Tracey, Anna Chancellor (Outrageous) as Lilith, Leo Suter (Sanditon) as Nicholas, and Francesca Corney (The Buccaneers) as Millie.

© Courtesy of Prime What are viewers saying about the show? It's safe to say viewers are counting down the days until the show's release. Reacting to the trailer on social media, one person wrote: "All-star cast, both powerhouse women. Can't wait to watch," while another added: "Olivia Cooke. Count me in." A third viewer penned: "Can't wait to see this."

© Courtesy of Prime When will The Girlfriend be released? All six episodes will be available to stream on 10 September exclusively on Prime Video.

© Attila Szvacsek/Prime Other shows coming to Prime Video There are some exciting new shows coming to Prime Video over the coming months, including the gritty spy thriller starring Taylor Kitsch, The Terminal List: Dark Wolf, as well as the action series Butterfly, starring Lost star Daniel Dae Kim and Yellowstone's Piper Perabo.