Prime Video's 'suspense-filled' thriller breaks viewership records in just 5 weeks

Prime Video's new action thriller sequel, The Accountant 2, has taken the streaming world by storm, raking in nearly 80 million viewers worldwide since its launch on the platform on June 5.

The Gavin O'Connor-directed movie stars Ben Affleck as autistic mathematical savant Christian Wolff, who makes a living as a forensic accountant and money launderer for dangerous criminal organisations.

The sequel film, which had a 42-day theatrical window before arriving on Prime Video, has officially ranked as Amazon MGM Studios' second most-watched film of all time.

Keep reading for all you need to know about the film.

What is The Accountant 2 about?

The film centres around Christian Wolff, who has a talent for solving complex problems.

© Warrick Page/Prime Jon Bernthal and Ben Affleck in The Accountant 2

The synopsis continues: "When an old acquaintance is murdered, leaving behind a cryptic message to 'find the accountant,' Wolff is compelled to solve the case. Realising more extreme measures are necessary, Wolff recruits his estranged and highly lethal brother, Brax, to help. In partnership with U.S. Treasury Deputy Director Marybeth Medina, they uncover a deadly conspiracy, becoming targets of a ruthless network of killers who will stop at nothing to keep their secrets buried."

Who stars in The Accountant 2?

Ben Affleck (Good Will Hunting, Gone Girl), who is also an executive producer, stars as Christian Wolff.

© Courtesy of Amazon MGM Studios The film raked in almost 80 million viewers in five weeks

He's joined by Jon Bernthal (The Walking Dead) as Brax, Cynthia Addai-Robinson (Arrow) as Marybeth Medina, Daniella Pineda (Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom), Allison Robertson (Justine) and J.K. Simmons (Whiplash).

What have viewers and film critics said about the film?

The Guardian described the film as a "solid sequel" in its three-star review, while Empire also dished out three stars.

Meanwhile, viewers hailed the show as "brilliant" and "suspense-filled" on social media.

© Warrick Page/Prime Cynthia Addai-Robinson also stars in the film

One person wrote: "A gripping sequel that dives deeper into #ChristianWolff's mind. Intense, smart & full of sharp twists. Definitely worth the watch for #actionthriller fans!!" while another added: "The Accountant 2 delivers a gripping, twisty plot! Affleck's Christian Wolff shines with intense action and sharp wit. Bernthal's Brax adds spark, their brotherly bond a highlight. The story’s clever and fun, making this sequel a blast."

A third fan praised the show as a "must-see", writing: "Just watched The Accountant 2 and WOW, what an action-packed thrill ride! Ben Affleck and Jon Bernthal bring the heat with epic fight scenes and brotherly banter. A must-see for action fans!"

The Accountant 2 is available to stream on Prime Video.