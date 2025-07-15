Fans 'obsessed' with first look at 'unforgettable' romance 'movie of the summer'

Prime Video has just dropped a first look at the ultimate summer romance movie – and it looks like one that Nicholas Sparks fans will love.

The Map That Leads to You, starring KJ Apa (Riverdale, The Last Summer) and Madeline Cline (I Know What You Did Last Summer, Outer Banks), is based on J. P. Monninger's "romantic and unforgettable" novel of the same name.

The film will follow Heather, a young woman who travels the world and finds an unexpected love along the way.

Directed by Lasse Hallström – known for his work on Nicholas Sparks adaptations Dear John and Safe Haven – it's already been dubbed by fans the romantic "movie of the summer".

Read on to find out all the details…

© Courtesy of Prime Prime Video has released some first-look images of the new film – and fans couldn't help but share their excitement on social media. "Already obsessed and it's just the poster," wrote one user, while another said: "The movie of the summer is coming!" Meanwhile, a third person penned: "This movie is going to break my heart but I’m READY."

© Lucia Faraig/Prime What is The Map That Leads to You about? The movie follows a young woman, Heather (Madeline Cline), who sets off on a final-hurrah trip across Europe with her best friends before heading back to her "perfectly planned" life. The official synopsis continues: "When she crosses paths with Jack (KJ Apa), a magnetic and mysterious stranger, their instant spark ignites an emotional journey neither of them expected.

© Lucia Faraig/Prime It continues: "As their connection deepens, secrets, life choices and hidden truths will test their bond – and change her life in ways she never imagined. "From director Lasse Hallström (Dear John, Safe Haven) comes this adaptation of JP Monninger's novel about love, destiny, and the courage to choose your own path."

© Courtesy of Prime Who stars in The Map That Leads to You? The two romantic leads are Madeline Cline (I Know What You Did Last Summer, Outer Banks) as Heather Mulgrew and KJ Apa (Riverdale, The Last Summer) as Jack.

© Courtesy of Prime Orlando Norman (Tummy Monster, Wreck) is set to play Jack's friend Raef, while Madison Thompson (Ozark, Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies) and Sofia Wylie (High School Musical: The Musical: The Series) play Heather's friends Amy and Connie. Supporting cast members also include Josh Lucas, Marilyn Cutts, JR Esposito, Giuseppe Schillaci, Karl-el Santos, Eva García Montiel, Diego Ross and Jorge Osório.

The Map That Leads to You is set to land on Prime Video on 20 August.