Yellowstone star's new 6-part spy thriller looks like the ultimate binge-watch

Prime Video's upcoming spy thriller, Butterfly, starring Lost star Daniel Dae Kim and Yellowstone's Piper Perabo, looks like the ultimate binge-watch.

The six-parter, which arrives in August, is based on Arash Amel's BOOM! Studios' graphic novel series about a "highly unpredictable" former US spy, whose life in South Korea begins to unravel when the consequences of his past come back to bite him.

If you like the sound of Butterfly, keep reading for all you need to know about the series ahead of its release.

© Juhan Noh/Prime What is Butterfly about? Billed as a "character-driven spy thriller that explores complex family dynamics within the treacherous world of global espionage", the series follows David Jung, an enigmatic, highly unpredictable former US intelligence operative living in South Korea, whose "life is blown to pieces when the consequences of an impossible decision from his past come back to haunt him", according to the synopsis. It continues: "He finds himself pursued by Rebecca, a deadly, sociopathic young agent assigned to kill him, and Caddis, the sinister spy organisation she works for."

© Juhan Noh/Prime Who stars in Butterfly? Meet the cast Daniel Dae Kim, who is known for his roles in Avatar: The Last Airbender, Lost, and Hawaii Five-O, stars as David Jung. He's joined by Reina Hardesty (The Secret Art of Human Flight), Piper Perabo (Yellowstone, Billions, The Big Leap), and Louis Landau (Rivals). Meanwhile, recurring cast members include Kim Ji-hoon, Park Hae-soo, Kim Tae-hee, Charles Parnell, Sean Dulake, and Nayoon Kim, with Sung Dong-il and Lee Il-hwa appearing in guest roles. As for the creative team, Ken Woodruff (The Mentalist, Gotham) serves as showrunner and co-creator for the adaptation alongside acclaimed novelist Steph Cha.

© Courtesy of Prime What has leading star Daniel said about the show? Daniel, who is also an executive producer, described the series as "the realisation of a longtime dream to bring together American and Korean storytellers and create a show that bridges two cultures that I love deeply". Sharing his gratitude, the actor added: "I couldn't be happier with the creative team we've assembled, both in front of and behind the camera, and I'm grateful to Ken Woodruff, BOOM! Studios, 3AD, Amazon, and everyone else who helped bring it to life."

© Juhan Noh/Prime The release date for Butterfly and how to watch All six episodes of Butterfly will arrive on Prime Video on August 13, 2025.