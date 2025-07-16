Bridgerton star embraces very different role in 1940s detective crime drama

1940s London will soon come to life in U&Alibi's latest brain-teasing murder mystery series, Bookish.

In this new crime drama, written by Mark Gatiss (Sherlock) and Matthew Sweet, Gabriel Book (played by Gatiss) owns an antiquarian bookshop, humorously named Book's (and yes, the apostrophe is supposed to be there).

It's the perfect haven of ancient tomes against the backdrop of a country still reeling from the trauma of the Second World War.

But not everything is as it seems, as in his spare time, Book drops his day job in favour of some sleuthing.

He has all the attributes of a great detective - encyclopaedic knowledge, attention to detail, and a back catalogue of witty one-liners to spice up the process.

© Getty Mark Gatiss plays amateur detective Gabriel Book in new six-part drama

But he doesn't do it alone.

Enter Trottie, Book's wife and partner in crime (solving), played by Polly Walker. The couple also have an adorable furry sidekick, who is aptly named Dog.

Polly is best known for playing Lady Portia Featherington in Netflix's Bridgerton, an often conniving and sometimes cruel mother who will stop at nothing to maintain her family's social standing.

This role, however, has allowed Polly to explore a different side to her acting.

"I was very grateful not to be a baddie because I often am," Polly said, recalling her feelings when she first read the script. "I was quite touched and amazed, and nor do I think she's just nice and boring. She's a complex character as well.

"I think Mark wrote a very well-rounded character."

© Getty Mark Gatiss and Polly Walker play the sleuthing couple Mr. and Mrs. Book

Trottie aids her husband's investigations with her quick thinking and people skills, getting all the right information at just the right time.

For Polly, this role meant even more than not playing the bad guy for once - it was all about having a multifaceted female character at the fore, too:

"Often as a woman you do play these sort of boring, benign [characters]. You know you don't have any choice, because that's what's out there, and the fact that she was such a strong character in her own right was very unusual for me, even at this stage of playing many, many different parts."

© Getty Polly is used to playing the "baddie" in many of her previous projects

The show features many other recognisable faces, with guest stars including Daniel Mays, Joely Richardson, and Paul McGann.

It has already been renewed for a second season, which starts filming in August 2025, so fans are already promised more drama, humour and head-scratching mysteries.

Bookish premieres with a double bill on Wednesday 16 July at 8pm on U&Alibi