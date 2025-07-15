Netflix's 'gripping' true-story 12-episode police drama is the ultimate binge

Netflix viewers are loving the new Mexican crime drama, The Gringo Hunters, with many praising the show on social media.

The 12-part series, which is inspired by real events, follows a police squad on the hunt for American criminals in Mexico. Intrigued? Find out more below.

What is The Gringo Hunters about?

The high-stakes series follows a covert Mexican special forces team who are tasked with tracking down American fugitives along the US border. But when one of their own is murdered, will they be able to hunt down the killer?

© Netflix Harold Torres and Mayra Hermosillo star in The Gringo Hunters

The synopsis reads: "An elite Mexican police squad called the International Liaison Unit — aka the Gringo Hunters — is on a mission to capture American fugitives hiding in Tijuana, Mexico. As they try to stay under the radar to seek justice, they’re forced to contend with corruption from inside their ranks."

Who stars in The Gringo Hunters?

Harold Torres (ZeroZeroZero) stars as Nico Bernal, alongside Mayra Hermosillo (Narcos: Mexico) as Gloria Carbajal, Gerardo Trejoluna (Bad Actor) as Gildardo Ortega, José María Yazpik (Narcos: Mexico) as Joaquin Meyer-Rodríguez, and Sebastian Roché (1923) as Father Elliot Murphy.

Rounding out the main cast are Héctor Kotsifakis (Pedro Páramo), Andrew Leland Rogers (Daughter from Another Mother), Manuel Masalva (Narcos: Mexico), Regina Nava (Pacto de Sangre), and Dagoberto Gama (Harina).

Is The Gringo Hunters based on a true story?

The series is inspired by a real police team, the International Liaison Unit of the Baja California State Police, who are based in Tijuana. They specialise in tracking down and removing foreign fugitives – mostly American – who cross into Mexico in the hopes of evading the U.S. legal system.

© Carla Danieli/Netflix The series is available to stream on Netflix

According to Time, the unit has deported more than 1,600 fugitives since its founding in 2002.

What are viewers saying about the show?

Viewers have been full of praise for the show on social media, with one person binge-watching all 12 episodes. They penned on X: "Just finished binge watching all episodes of The Gringo Hunters! I love the action & cast, especially Nico, @HaroldTorres,9 you are amazing & you've got the best character ever! More people need to watch this @netflix please renew this show for season 2!"

© Carla Danieli/Netflix The drama is inspired by true events

Another viewer also recommended the drama, writing: "Mexican police are sending criminals back to America on @Netflix. The Gringo Hunter has a thrilling story with plenty of action and a great cast. Highly recommended! 9/10," while another review hailed the plot as "gripping".

Meanwhile, a third fan added: "The Gringo Hunters on Netflix is fabulous."

The Gringo Hunters is available to stream on Netflix.