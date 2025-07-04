Helen George shares glimpse at very different TV role away from Call the Midwife

Helen George has shared a glimpse of her new TV role – and it couldn't be more different from Call the Midwife!

The 41-year-old actress is set to star in ITV's new entertainment show, Shark! Celebrity Infested Waters, which will see a host of famous faces dive with sharks and take on a series of "fear-inducing" challenges.

Taking to Instagram, the Call the Midwife star reshared a post from ITV's official account, which revealed the show's release date, July 14, alongside a glimpse of the celebrity line-up wearing diving gear.

"Shark summer is here," read the caption.

© ITV Shark! Celebrity Infested Waters comes to ITV on 14 July

What to expect of Shark! Celebrity Infested Waters

Seven celebrities will head to the island of Bimini in the Bahamas, which is home to around seven to ten different shark types, including Hammerheads, Bull sharks and Tiger sharks.

According to the synopsis, the show will dare the group of ocean-phobic celebrities to confront their greatest fear – sharks.

© ITV Helen George stars in the show

It continues: "Throughout their adrenaline-fueled, challenge-heavy journey in the Bahamas – the shark capital of the world – these A-listers will push past their limits to come nose to nose with nature's 'villains.' Their firsthand experiences will provide immeasurable excitement and new perspective; they'll come to appreciate sharks' valuable place on the food chain and in our ecosystem, recognising that a world devoid of these notoriously terrifying creatures is downright frightening."

The celebrities will dive with a different species of shark, with the breeds getting increasingly bigger and more dangerous each time.

© ITV Lucy Punch is part of the celebrity line-up

The synopsis concludes: "And if that isn't enough, the celebrities will also face fear-inducing challenges whilst learning first hand the important role sharks play in our oceans."

Who stars in the series?

Appearing alongside Helen George on the show are actor Sir Lenny Henry, Countdown star Rachel Riley, presenter Ade Adepitan, comedian Ross Noble, McFly bassist Dougie Poynter and Amandaland star Lucy Punch.

When will Shark! Celebrity Infested Waters be released?

The series will officially premiere on Monday, 14 July at 9pm on ITV1. Viewers will also be able to watch the full box set on ITVX on the same day.