'Enthralling' spy thriller with 85% Rotten Tomatoes score is unmissable

Benedict Cumberbatch's gritty spy thriller is available to stream for free right now – and with an 85% Rotten Tomatoes score, it sounds like an unmissable watch.

The Courier, which first premiered in 2020 and is now available on BBC iPlayer, charts the true story of Greville Wynne, a businessman who works with a Soviet officer to provide critical intelligence used to defuse the Cuban Missile Crisis.

Acting TV Editor Nicky Morris says: "You know you're in safe hands with Benedict Cumberbatch and this gripping thriller is a must-watch for fans of the spy genre."



Intrigued? Read on to find out everything you need to know…

What is The Courier about?

The real-life espionage story follows the unassuming Greville, who is recruited by MI-6 and a CIA operative (Rachel Brosnahan) to gain crucial intelligence.

© Alamy Stock Photo Benedict Cumberbatch stars across from Merab Ninidze

The official BBC synopsis reads: "Recruited to infiltrate Cold War Moscow, salesman Greville Wynne becomes friends with Oleg Penkovsky, whose intel he carries to the CIA and MI6 from 1961."

It continues: "As the stakes rise, Greville makes some risky choices with deadly consequences."

Who stars in The Courier?

Benedict Cumberbatch (Sherlock, Doctor Strange, The Imitation Game) leads the film as Greville Wynne, who forms a strong onscreen friendship with Merab Ninidze (Nowhere in Africa, McMafia, Bridge of Spies) as Oleg Penkovsky.

© Alamy Stock Photo The character Greville Wynne was based on a real person

Other cast members also include Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, House of Cards, The Blacklist) as Emily Donovan, Jessie Buckley (Chernobyl, Wild Rose, The Lost Daughter, Men) as Sheila Wynne and Angus Wright (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, The Iron Lady, The Crown) as Dickie Franks.

What have critics said about The Courier?

Critics largely responded positively to The Courier, with Empire praising it as "well shot, very well acted, and more enthralling than you might expect."

© Getty Images Critics praised Benedict's 'shining' performance in The Courier

This sentiment is reflected in its strong performance on Rotten Tomatoes, where it holds an impressive 85% Tomatometer score and an even higher 95% Popcornmeter rating from audiences.

Meanwhile, The Telegraph remarked: "Benedict Cumberbatch shines in this gripping true-life espionage thriller," while The Spectator dubbed it: "The best Cold War thriller I've seen that I fully understand."

Benedict Cumberbatch's previous historical role

This isn't the first time Benedict Cumberbatch has played a historical role based on a true story. In 2014, he starred as Alan Turing in The Imitation Game.

© Alamy Stock Photo Benedict Cumberbatch as Alan Turing in The Imitation Game

The biographical drama chronicled the brilliant but troubled British mathematician Alan Turing, who tried to crack the Enigma code used by the Germans during World War II.

Alan's crucial contribution helped shorten the war, but came at a great personal cost due to his persecution for being homosexual.

The Courier is available to watch on BBC iPlayer now.