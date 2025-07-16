TV viewers 'obsessed' after 'absolutely excellent' first episode of new BBC drama

The BBC's new romance drama, Mix Tape, premiered on Tuesday night, and viewers are already "obsessed" with the show.

Starring One Day's Jim Sturgess and The Fall Guy's Teresa Palmer, the series follows Daniel and Alison, who fell in love as teenagers and reconnect years later while living on opposite sides of the world. The story is told across two timelines, following the pair as teens in the 1980s through to modern day.

Before you find out all you need to know about the show, including the verdict from viewers, here's what TV writer Abby Allen said: "Mix Tape has been on my radar for a while now. It's so exciting to see Jim Sturgess step into another leading romance role – especially after he played the perfect Dex in One Day. I can't wait to watch!"

© Foxtel/Binge What have viewers said about Mix Tape? Taking to social media, viewers hailed the series as "excellent", with some reaching for the tissues after watching all four episodes. One person wrote: "Mix Tape on BBC 2 absolutely excellent TV. Cracking soundtrack too," while another added: "Just finished watching Mix Tape. It's just beautiful, cried my eyes out, but in a good way. Highly recommend it. I'm an incurable romantic, and yeah, it's an old and often clichéd theme, but love really is worth fighting for." A third viewer penned: "Just found #Mixtape on BBC iPlayer. I'm obsessed, gutted it's only 4 episodes," while another agreed, adding: "Just watched the first episode of #Mixtape on BBC2. The nostalgia! I was their age in 1989, so it evokes wonderful memories of the music, making mixtapes and a few romances. Really looking forward to the next episode."

© BBC/© 2024 SUBOTICA (MIX TAPE) LIMITED, AQF HOLDING PTY LIMITED, FOXTEL MANAGEMENT PTY LTD AND SCREEN NSW/Leanne Sullivan What is Mix Tape about? The series follows music journalist Daniel and successful author Alison, who, years on from their teen romance in 1980s Sheffield, are brought back together through music. The synopsis reads: "The four-part series follows Daniel and Alison, moving between their teenage romance in 1989 Sheffield and the modern-day reality of their adult relationships living on opposite sides of the world. The pair reconnect through a song from their shared past and explore their burning curiosity to understand if this is the love, and the life, they were meant to have."

© BBC/© 2024 SUBOTICA (MIX TAPE) LIMITED, AQF HOLDING PTY LIMITED, FOXTEL MANAGEMENT PTY LTD AND SCREEN NSW/Leanne Sullivan Meet the cast of Mix Tape Jim Sturgess, who is best known for his roles in One Day, Cloud Atlas and The Stolen Girl, plays Daniel. He stars opposite Australian actress Teresa Palmer as Alison, who has starred in major Hollywood films such as The Fall Guy, Hacksaw Ridge, and Warm Bodies, as well as hit TV shows like The Last Anniversary and A Discovery of Witches. They're joined by Florence Hunt (Bridgerton, Cursed) and newcomer Rory Walton-Smith, who play younger versions of Daniel and Alison. Other cast members include Ben Lawson (Neighbours, Firefly Lane), Sara Soulié (Conflict), Mark O'Halloran (Mary & George), Julia Savage (The Clearing), and Helen Behan as Marian (Malpractice).