This 'raw' historical drama with perfect Rotten Tomatoes score is your next binge

There's a new steamy historical drama about to land on the BBC – and we think this one should be at the very top of your watch list.

The Narrow Road to the Deep North, starring Australian heartthrob Jacob Elordi, is based on Richard Flanagan's novel, which snagged the Booker Prize in 2014.

The five-parter follows the complex life of Dorrigo Evans (Jacob Elordi), an Australian surgeon and prisoner of war, across three distinct timelines.

Originally created and released by Prime Video in Australia, Canada, New Zealand and the US, the show is finally set to air in the UK on BBC One on Sunday 20 July – so mark your calendars now!

Read on to find out all the details…

What is The Narrow Road to the Deep North about?

The "savagely beautiful" five-part series charts the life of Dorrigo Evans, portrayed by Jacob Elordi as a young man and Ciarán Hinds as the older Dorrig.

© Ingvar Kenne/Curio/Sony Pictures Television Jacob Elordi as Dorrigo Evans (1940s), Olivia DeJonge as Ella Evans (1940s)

The official synopsis goes on to explain how the story follows "his passionate love affair with Amy Mulvaney (Odessa Young), his time held captive in a POW camp, and his later years spent as a revered surgeon and reluctant war hero."

It continues: "The Narrow Road to the Deep North is an intimate character study of a complex man, a compelling portrayal of the courage and cruelty of war, and an unforgettable love story that sustains one through the darkest of times."

© Ingvar Kenne/Curio/Sony Pictures Television Jacob and Odessa play the onscreen lovers

According to IndieWire, viewers can also expect to see "one of the more raw and vulnerable sex scenes" of Jacob Elordi's career within the first 13 minutes of the first episode.

What have fans said about the series?

Fans who have already watched the show have given it high praise, with one person posting: "I can't believe how underrated this show is... of all Jacob's projects, this is the one that deserves more," while another said: "This show is important, vital, so well crafted but not for the faint of heart."

© Ingvar Kenne/Curio/Sony Pictures Television Fans have hailed Jacob's performance as one of his best yet

Meanwhile, a third person penned: "The best series I watched this year. Narrow Road to the Deep North is a highly recommended watch.

What have critics said about the show?

With a whopping 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, it's no surprise that critics have echoed fans in their praise for the hit show.

Giving it a five-star review, the BBC commended the "smouldering chemistry" between Odessa Young and Jacob Elordi, suggesting the latter has "simply never been better: returning both to the small screen and his homeland Australia, he holds the screen with a particular kind of reserved charisma."

© Ingvar Kenne/Curio/Sony Pictures Television Critics praised the 'smouldering chemistry' between the leads

Giving it four stars, The Guardian added: "[It] feels quite different from most war narratives, with a deeply layered central character and a heavy, morose tone of contemplation."

Meanwhile, Decider wrote: "Stellar performances by all of the cast propel audiences to partake in a story not only on endurance in the face of brutality, but the intricacies of navigating love, loss and identity."

© Ingvar Kenne/Curio/Sony Pictures Television Jacob Elordi as a young Dorrigo Evans and Thomas Weatherall as Frank

Who stars in The Narrow Road to the Deep North?

Heading up the cast is Jacob Elordi, known for his work on Saltburn, Euphoria, Priscilla and upcoming epic Wuthering Heights.

Playing the older version of Jacob's character is Ciarán Hinds, known for his roles in Game of Thrones, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2 and Belfast.

© Ingvar Kenne/Curio/Sony Pictures Television Jacob Elordi as Dorrigo Evans (1940s), Reagan Mannix as Bonox Baker, Show Kasamatsu as Major Nakamura

Topping off the core cast are fellow Australian stars Odessa Young, Olivia DeJonge, Heather Mitchell and Thomas Weatherall.

Other members of the cast include Show Kasamatsu, Taki Abe, Charles An, Akira Fujii, Simon Baker, Masa Yamaguchi, Sean Murphy, George Simitzis, Jack McGreal, Rupert Bevan, Essie Davis, Dan Wyllie and Ewen Leslie.

The Narrow Road to the Deep North release schedule

All five episodes of The Narrow Road to the Deep North will be available to watch on BBC iPlayer from Sunday 20 July 2025.

For those not binge-watching, episode one will air on BBC One on Sunday 20 July from 9.15pm, and will air weekly at the same time.