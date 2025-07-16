23 feel-good TV shows to watch when you need a pick-me-up

If the summer blues are hitting, or you’re green with envy seeing everyone’s Euro summer snaps, never fear – you can escape with a good TV show. Whether you’re after a riotous hidden gem, or need a sign to binge Lena Dunham’s much-hyped new series, we’ve rounded up the best feel-good shows to stream now.
Too Much
Lena Dunham’s semi-autobiographical new romcom has generated a lot of buzz – and for good reason. The hilarious new show from the creator of Girls follows New Yorker Jessica as she navigates life and love in modern London, where her expectations of an Austenian romance are quickly shattered.
The Summer I Turned Pretty
This coastal coming-of-age series has captivated audiences across generations, and the show returns for a third season on Amazon Prime this week. Set in the fictional Cape Cod-inspired Cousins Beach, the dreamy location is coupled with a healthy dose of teen angst and a much-discussed love triangle.
You may also like
Nobody Wants This
The 2024 romcom following an agnostic sex podcaster and a rabbi has just earned an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Comedy Series, as well as individual nods for stars Kristen Bell and Adam Brody. You’re guaranteed to laugh out loud at this unconventional pairing – and keep an eye out for season two on Netflix this October.
Abbott Elementary
Also joining the Emmy ranks once again is Quinta Brunson’s witty mockumentary, following a group of passionate teachers at an underfunded public school in Philadelphia. The show scored four nominations, including a fourth consecutive Best Actress in a Comedy for Brunson, which she won in 2023.
Such Brave Girls
Season two of the raucous BBC Three sitcom just dropped this month, and you can stream all episodes now on BBC IPlayer. The series follows Deb, a single mother navigating a complicated relationship with her two adult daughters as they grapple with health struggles and clashing personalities.
The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
Before she was Lois Lane in the new Superman film, Rachel Brosnahan starred as a 1950s Manhattan housewife-turned-comedian in this hit series created by Gilmore Girls’ Amy Sherman-Palladino. Packed full of poodle skirts and witty quips, you can stream all five seasons of this visually stunning series on Prime.
New Girl
This beloved American sitcom follows a twenty-something teacher who moves into an apartment with three guys after a tumultuous breakup, sparking an unlikely friendship. Featuring cameos from Prince and Taylor Swift, a viewing (or overdue rewatch) is guaranteed to lift your spirits.
Modern Family
If you still haven’t seen this award-winning mockumentary, that’s your summer plans sorted. Following the lives of three interrelated families in suburban Los Angeles, the show spanned 11 seasons and is overflowing with quick-witted banter and laugh-out-loud jokes.
Derry Girls
Derry Girls has cemented itself as a cultural icon, becoming Channel 4’s most successful comedy since Father Ted. The series is inspired by creator and writer Lisa McGee’s experiences growing up in Derry, Northern Ireland in the 1990s, and follows five teenagers grappling with growing up at a Catholic girls’ secondary school.
Girls5eva
This underrated musical comedy follows four former popstars who attempt to revive their 90s girl group. Featuring original tracks sung by the likes of Hamilton alum Renée Elise Goldsberry and hitmaker Sara Bareilles, you can stream all three seasons of the series on Netflix.
Somebody Somewhere
While a show following a woman who moves back to her hometown after the death of her sister doesn’t scream ‘pick-me-up’, this tender dramedy holds an 100% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes and has been praised for its beautiful depictions of friendship and irreverent writing.
The Good Place
If there’s one thing Kristen Bell is known for, it’s a good pick-me-up show. The four-season fantasy-comedy presents a new take on the afterlife, following Bell’s titular character as she tries to reckon with her past behaviour and earn herself a spot in the Good Place.
Ghosts
This British sitcom from the creators of Horrible Histories follows a young couple who inherit a rundown country house, unknowingly haunted by an eclectic bunch of ghosts from the property’s past. Ghosts ran for five seasons and sparked an ongoing US spin-off. You can watch both series on BBC iPlayer.
Pushing Daisies
The Lee Pace-led dramedy was hugely popular in the 2000s, following a piemaker who has the ability to bring the dead back to life with his touch – but not without repercussions. Unfortunately, you currently have to purchase this show on Prime Video, but we promise you it’s worth it.
Ugly Betty
This popular comedy first aired in 2008, and stars America Ferrera as Betty Suarez, an eccentric, adult-braces-wearing New Yorker who secures a job at a high-end fashion magazine. While it touches on ideas of beauty that you perhaps wouldn’t see on screen today, Betty’s enduring optimism and authenticity make this a timeless classic.
The Vicar of Dibley
Once only available on video boxsets, you can now stream the classic 90s series starring Dawn French on ITVX. French plays Geraldine Granger, the first female vicar assigned to the fictional village of Dibley in Oxfordshire, who wins over the skeptical residents with her unconventional charm.
Absolutely Fabulous
A sketch by the aforementioned French and comedy partner Jennifer Saunders inspired the creation of this popular 90s sitcom, which explores themes of ageing and familial relationships. Saunders and Joanna Lumley star as chaotic best friend duo Edina Monsoon and Patsy Stone, both working professionals with a penchant for chaos.
Amandaland
This spin-off of the hugely popular Motherland chronicles the life of the sardonic and glamorous Amanda Hughes, played by Lucy Punch, following her recent divorce. Joanna Lumley also stars as Hughes’ mother, whom Hughes continues to reconcile with while navigating the perils of parenting teenagers.
St. Denis Medical
Released in 2024, and renewed for a second season this year, this medical mockumentary follows a team of dedicated doctors and nurses working at a struggling hospital in Oregon. Think Grey’s Anatomy meets The Office, with a healthy dose of hilarious patient interactions – you can stream all episodes on BBC iPlayer.
Superstore
Before St. Denis Medical, creator Justin Spitzer helmed Superstore, which follows a group of big-box store employees as they reckon with corporate rules, demanding customers, and their own relationships. America Ferrera stars, and also co-produced all six seasons of the series.
Celebrity Gogglebox
A new host of British stars are taking to the sofa for the latest edition of our guilty pleasure TV show, including Alison Hammond, Rylan Clark and Jess Glynne. The season is currently airing on Fridays at 9pm, and you can catch up on Channel 4’s website.
Wellmania
This Australian dramedy stars internet comedian Celeste Barber as food writer Liv Healy, who is forced to embark on a healthy living journey after a medical scare, and finds herself questioning what a ‘healthy’ lifestyle actually entails. The satirical series is based on co-creator Brigid Delaney’s memoir.
Fisk
Rounding out the list with another Australian gem, 2021’s Fisk chronicles a big-shot corporate lawyer who is forced to take a job in the suburbs of Melbourne after both her career and marriage unravel. Comedian Kitty Flanagan co-created and co-wrote the series, and also stars. You can stream the show on Netflix.