23 feel-good TV shows to watch when you need a pick-me-up
23 feel-good TV shows to watch when you need a pick-me-up
Digital Cover film

23 feel-good TV shows to watch when you need a pick-me-up

From comedy classics to fresh drops on Netflix, here are our picks for the best mood-boosting shows

By: Romy Journee
2 minutes ago
If the summer blues are hitting, or you’re green with envy seeing everyone’s Euro summer snaps, never fear – you can escape with a good TV show. Whether you’re after a riotous hidden gem, or need a sign to binge Lena Dunham’s much-hyped new series, we’ve rounded up the best feel-good shows to stream now.

Jessica from Too Much sits on her bed with her dog © Netflix

Too Much

Lena Dunham’s semi-autobiographical new romcom has generated a lot of buzz – and for good reason. The hilarious new show from the creator of Girls follows New Yorker Jessica as she navigates life and love in modern London, where her expectations of an Austenian romance are quickly shattered.

Belly and Jeremiah on The Summer I Turned Pretty© Erika Doss/Prime

The Summer I Turned Pretty

This coastal coming-of-age series has captivated audiences across generations, and the show returns for a third season on Amazon Prime this week. Set in the fictional Cape Cod-inspired Cousins Beach, the dreamy location is coupled with a healthy dose of teen angst and a much-discussed love triangle.

Nobody Wants This is a realistic portrayal of midlife dating© Netflix

Nobody Wants This

The 2024 romcom following an agnostic sex podcaster and a rabbi has just earned an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Comedy Series, as well as individual nods for stars Kristen Bell and Adam Brody. You’re guaranteed to laugh out loud at this unconventional pairing – and keep an eye out for season two on Netflix this October.

ABBOTT ELEMENTARY - Pilot In this workplace comedy, a group of dedicated, passionate teachers and a slightly tone-deaf principal are brought together in a Philadelphia public school where, despite the odds stacked against them, they are determined to help their students succeed in life. Though these incredible public servants may be outnumbered and underfunded, they love what they do even if they dont love the school districts less-than-stellar attitude toward educating children. TYLER JAMES WILLIAMS, CHRIS PERFETTI, QUINTA BRUNSON, SHERYL LEE RALPH, LISA ANN WALTER© Getty Images

Abbott Elementary

Also joining the Emmy ranks once again is Quinta Brunson’s witty mockumentary, following a group of passionate teachers at an underfunded public school in Philadelphia. The show scored four nominations, including a fourth consecutive Best Actress in a Comedy for Brunson, which she won in 2023.

mother and two daughters sitting in bed© BBC/Various Artists Limited/James Stack

Such Brave Girls

Season two of the raucous BBC Three sitcom just dropped this month, and you can stream all episodes now on BBC IPlayer. The series follows Deb, a single mother navigating a complicated relationship with her two adult daughters as they grapple with health struggles and clashing personalities.

Miriam Maisel finally becomes a star in the season finale© Philippe Antonello/Prime Video

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

Before she was Lois Lane in the new Superman film, Rachel Brosnahan starred as a 1950s Manhattan housewife-turned-comedian in this hit series created by Gilmore Girls’ Amy Sherman-Palladino. Packed full of poodle skirts and witty quips, you can stream all five seasons of this visually stunning series on Prime.

NEW GIRL© FOX

New Girl

This beloved American sitcom follows a twenty-something teacher who moves into an apartment with three guys after a tumultuous breakup, sparking an unlikely friendship. Featuring cameos from Prince and Taylor Swift, a viewing (or overdue rewatch) is guaranteed to lift your spirits.

MODERN FAMILY - Walt Disney Television via Getty Images's "Modern Family" stars Ed O'Neill as Jay, Rico Rodriguez as Manny, Sofï¿½a Vergara as Gloria, Nolan Gould as Luke, Julie Bowen as Claire, Ariel Winter as Alex, Ty Burrell as Phil, Sarah Hyland as Haley, Jesse Tyler Ferguson as Mitchell and Eric Stonestreet as Cameron.© Getty Images

Modern Family

If you still haven’t seen this award-winning mockumentary, that’s your summer plans sorted. Following the lives of three interrelated families in suburban Los Angeles, the show spanned 11 seasons and is overflowing with quick-witted banter and laugh-out-loud jokes.

Louisa Harland, Saoirse Jackson© Alamy Stock Photo,Photographer: Ron Harvey

Derry Girls

Derry Girls has cemented itself as a cultural icon, becoming Channel 4’s most successful comedy since Father Ted. The series is inspired by creator and writer Lisa McGee’s experiences growing up in Derry, Northern Ireland in the 1990s, and follows five teenagers grappling with growing up at a Catholic girls’ secondary school.

The cast of Girls5eva © Netflix

Girls5eva

This underrated musical comedy follows four former popstars who attempt to revive their 90s girl group. Featuring original tracks sung by the likes of Hamilton alum Renée Elise Goldsberry and hitmaker Sara Bareilles, you can stream all three seasons of the series on Netflix.

Sam is the star of Somebody Somewhere© HBO

Somebody Somewhere

While a show following a woman who moves back to her hometown after the death of her sister doesn’t scream ‘pick-me-up’, this tender dramedy holds an 100% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes and has been praised for its beautiful depictions of friendship and irreverent writing.

KRISTEN BELL in THE GOOD PLACE © Alamy Stock Photo

The Good Place

If there’s one thing Kristen Bell is known for, it’s a good pick-me-up show. The four-season fantasy-comedy presents a new take on the afterlife, following Bell’s titular character as she tries to reckon with her past behaviour and earn herself a spot in the Good Place.

Ghosts cast in final season shot

Ghosts

This British sitcom from the creators of Horrible Histories follows a young couple who inherit a rundown country house, unknowingly haunted by an eclectic bunch of ghosts from the property’s past. Ghosts ran for five seasons and sparked an ongoing US spin-off. You can watch both series on BBC iPlayer.

pushing daisies© ABC

Pushing Daisies

The Lee Pace-led dramedy was hugely popular in the 2000s, following a piemaker who has the ability to bring the dead back to life with his touch – but not without repercussions. Unfortunately, you currently have to purchase this show on Prime Video, but we promise you it’s worth it.

"Ugly Betty" (Pilot Episode) America Ferrera 2006© Alamy Stock Photo,Photographer: PictureLux

Ugly Betty

This popular comedy first aired in 2008, and stars America Ferrera as Betty Suarez, an eccentric, adult-braces-wearing New Yorker who secures a job at a high-end fashion magazine. While it touches on ideas of beauty that you perhaps wouldn’t see on screen today, Betty’s enduring optimism and authenticity make this a timeless classic.

Vicar of Dibley© Comic Relief via Getty Images

The Vicar of Dibley

Once only available on video boxsets, you can now stream the classic 90s series starring Dawn French on ITVX. French plays Geraldine Granger, the first female vicar assigned to the fictional village of Dibley in Oxfordshire, who wins over the skeptical residents with her unconventional charm. 

Jennifer Saunders and Joanna Lumley in character in Absolutely Fabulous© Alamy Stock Photo

Absolutely Fabulous

A sketch by the aforementioned French and comedy partner Jennifer Saunders inspired the creation of this popular 90s sitcom, which explores themes of ageing and familial relationships. Saunders and Joanna Lumley star as chaotic best friend duo Edina Monsoon and Patsy Stone, both working professionals with a penchant for chaos.

Two women standing in a kitchen © BBC/Merman/Natalie Seery

Amandaland

This spin-off of the hugely popular Motherland chronicles the life of the sardonic and glamorous Amanda Hughes, played by Lucy Punch, following her recent divorce. Joanna Lumley also stars as Hughes’ mother, whom Hughes continues to reconcile with while navigating the perils of parenting teenagers.

two nurses standing at hospital reception© BBC/2023 NBCUniversal Media, LLC/Ron Batzdorff

St. Denis Medical

Released in 2024, and renewed for a second season this year, this medical mockumentary follows a team of dedicated doctors and nurses working at a struggling hospital in Oregon. Think Grey’s Anatomy meets The Office, with a healthy dose of hilarious patient interactions – you can stream all episodes on BBC iPlayer.

Superstore - Season 2© NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via,Credit info: (Photo by: Evans Vestal Ward/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

Superstore

Before St. Denis Medical, creator Justin Spitzer helmed Superstore, which follows a group of big-box store employees as they reckon with corporate rules, demanding customers, and their own relationships. America Ferrera stars, and also co-produced all six seasons of the series.

Celebrity Gogglebox logo© Channel 4

Celebrity Gogglebox

A new host of British stars are taking to the sofa for the latest edition of our guilty pleasure TV show, including Alison Hammond, Rylan Clark and Jess Glynne. The season is currently airing on Fridays at 9pm, and you can catch up on Channel 4’s website.

JJ Fong as Amy Kwan, Celeste Barber as Liv Healy in Wellmania© Lisa Tomasetti / Netflix

Wellmania

This Australian dramedy stars internet comedian Celeste Barber as food writer Liv Healy, who is forced to embark on a healthy living journey after a medical scare, and finds herself questioning what a ‘healthy’ lifestyle actually entails. The satirical series is based on co-creator Brigid Delaney’s memoir.

Fisk© Getty Images,Mackenzie Sweetnam / Stringer

Fisk

Rounding out the list with another Australian gem, 2021’s Fisk chronicles a big-shot corporate lawyer who is forced to take a job in the suburbs of Melbourne after both her career and marriage unravel. Comedian Kitty Flanagan co-created and co-wrote the series, and also stars. You can stream the show on Netflix.

