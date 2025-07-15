Obsessed with Jessica's nightie collection in Too Much on Netflix? Join the club

Never before have I watched a TV show and wanted something so bad. I'm talking about Too Much, the new Netflix rom com, and Jessica, played by Megan Stalter, nightdresses in Lena Dunham's latest show.
Honestly, they're giving Grandma nighties, pioneer woman nightwear, Sandy from Grease lingerie and they're giving me nothing but the want to go and buy one. For me, the super cute night dresses Jessica wears are a breath of fresh air from what we normally see on TV shows, which is either sexy nightwear or the protagonist wearing tartan PJ trousers and an oversized tee.
If you haven't yet caught the 10-episode show (it did only just land on Netflix last week, so we'll forgive you), let me catch you up. The series follows Jessica, an American who moves to London following a messy breakup yet is still obsessing over her ex and his new girlfriend, played by Emily Rajatowski. Jessica thinks the UK is going to be part-Notting Hill, part-Downton Abbey and despite it being less than, manages to make the most twenty-something cliche of cliches by falling for Indie musician Felix, played by The White Lotus' Will Sharpe.
The fun cameos are like a who's trending right now, too, including Jessica Alba, Naomi Watts, Richard E Grant and Andrew Scott.
As HELLO!'s TV Writer Abby Allen notes: " Lena’ Dunham’s Too Much is the prefect chaotic rom-com – and the ultimate love letter to London. Jess’s occasionally annoying habits are outweighed by her deeply relatable struggles – from obsessing over her ex’s new girlfriend to dealing with his disdain for her love of “Angels Like You” by Miley Cyrus. I binge-watched the whole thing in a day – and I’ve already gone back for a rewatch."
The fashion in Too Much is turned up a notch thanks to Jessica's fun sense of style. While the secondary characters are chic and somewhat pared back, Jessica's fashion is almost comic book cute with plenty of pastel dresses, neon co-ords, OTT patterns and the aforementioned nightdresses. They feature so often that I struggled to remember what else Jessica wears in the series.
I did the research into Jessica's nightdresses, and most of those that she wears are from independent British label If Only If (shop it here if you're in the UK). Jessica wears the Clover (a white nightie) and my fave, the India in red gingham, but she also is spotted in floral and short designs. Handily, the brand have created a 'Too Much' section with all of the dresses feature in the series collated in one place. Genius.
While yes, they're nightwear, they're giving summer in the city; you could easily wear one of these a hot, humid summer's day, or see it as a 'nap dress' worn around the house during working hours. Jessica's are strictly worn in her 'Estate' flat, so I've turned to her other fashion to see what she wears - and where it's from. One thing to note: everything looks better when accessorised by Astrid, Jessica's senior hairless dog...