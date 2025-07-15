Obsessed with Jessica's nightie collection in Too Much on Netflix? Join the club

Never before have I watched a TV show and wanted something so bad. I'm talking about Too Much, the new Netflix rom com, and Jessica, played by Megan Stalter, nightdresses in Lena Dunham's latest show.

Honestly, they're giving Grandma nighties, pioneer woman nightwear, Sandy from Grease lingerie and they're giving me nothing but the want to go and buy one. For me, the super cute night dresses Jessica wears are a breath of fresh air from what we normally see on TV shows, which is either sexy nightwear or the protagonist wearing tartan PJ trousers and an oversized tee.

If you haven't yet caught the 10-episode show (it did only just land on Netflix last week, so we'll forgive you), let me catch you up. The series follows Jessica, an American who moves to London following a messy breakup yet is still obsessing over her ex and his new girlfriend, played by Emily Rajatowski. Jessica thinks the UK is going to be part-Notting Hill, part-Downton Abbey and despite it being less than, manages to make the most twenty-something cliche of cliches by falling for Indie musician Felix, played by The White Lotus' Will Sharpe.

© Netflix Too Much stars Megan Statler and Will Sharpe

The fun cameos are like a who's trending right now, too, including Jessica Alba, Naomi Watts, Richard E Grant and Andrew Scott.

As HELLO!'s TV Writer Abby Allen notes: " Lena’ Dunham’s Too Much is the prefect chaotic rom-com – and the ultimate love letter to London. Jess’s occasionally annoying habits are outweighed by her deeply relatable struggles – from obsessing over her ex’s new girlfriend to dealing with his disdain for her love of “Angels Like You” by Miley Cyrus. I binge-watched the whole thing in a day – and I’ve already gone back for a rewatch."

© Ana Blumenkron/Netflix Meg Stalter in Too Much

The fashion in Too Much is turned up a notch thanks to Jessica's fun sense of style. While the secondary characters are chic and somewhat pared back, Jessica's fashion is almost comic book cute with plenty of pastel dresses, neon co-ords, OTT patterns and the aforementioned nightdresses. They feature so often that I struggled to remember what else Jessica wears in the series.

I did the research into Jessica's nightdresses, and most of those that she wears are from independent British label If Only If (shop it here if you're in the UK). Jessica wears the Clover (a white nightie) and my fave, the India in red gingham, but she also is spotted in floral and short designs. Handily, the brand have created a 'Too Much' section with all of the dresses feature in the series collated in one place. Genius.

While yes, they're nightwear, they're giving summer in the city; you could easily wear one of these a hot, humid summer's day, or see it as a 'nap dress' worn around the house during working hours. Jessica's are strictly worn in her 'Estate' flat, so I've turned to her other fashion to see what she wears - and where it's from. One thing to note: everything looks better when accessorised by Astrid, Jessica's senior hairless dog...

© Netflix Jessica's cute nightdresses Back to the nightdresses, and this is by far my favourite - unfortunately, they don't sell the matching dog nightie. This is the India style (shop the UK) from If Only If, a super sweet red gingham nightgown that is so chic, you could wear out with sandals or tucked into denim. If you love the idea of a night dress but are on a budget, try Brora (and in the UK shop here), and Next has this cute frilled version for $58 / £32.

Jessica's white sailor outfit Jessica's sailor-esque outfit in the first episode is giving me vibes and I love it. It's actually a tunic and lace skirt in one is from Foundry Mews but sold out, and this ASOS costing $30 / £20.70 is SO similar. She added a sailor collar for extra cuteness. It would be remiss of me not to mention her stunning pink check dress and matching jacket, worn in episode, when Felix says she looks like she's "going to work in a bank." It's actually an affordable set from Cider, priced at $12 / £32.

© Netflix The floral trench coat I loved this episode, where Jessica and Felix head to Notting Hill and she lives out her Hugh Grant fantasies. Star of the episode is her stunning Celia B floral trench coat. The jacket is now sold out, but this Karen Millen Trench Coat, $179/ £99 is similarly patterned, and will make just as much of a moment as Jessica's.