Young Sheldon child star looks unrecognizable at 17

Young Sheldon has officially outgrown his name. Iain Armitage, who portrayed the child genius on The Big Bang Theory spinoff prequel series, ushered in his 17th birthday on Wednesday – and he looks dramatically different.

The teenager took to Instagram with a sweet selfie to ring in the big day. With a wide smile, Ian posed in a smart navy blazer and white shirt, proudly holding up a cupcake crowned with chocolate frosting and a dusting of white sprinkles. Over the snap, he penned: "Thank you thank you thank you for all the birthday wishes!!!"

© Instagram Iain Armitage on his 17th birthday

A few days before, the actor posted a sleek mirror selfie on social media dressed in a gray blazer paired with a blue checkered shirt. The star's followers flocked to the comments to marvel at his unrecognizable appearance. "Is that the same guy who was in Young Sheldon? More like tall Sheldon," penned one fan.

"Young Sheldon not young anymore , a handsome young stunning man," added another social media user.

"STOP GROWING UP!!!!" wrote a third follower.

© CBS via Getty Images Iain Armitage as Sheldon Cooper

Iain captioned the post: "Summer nights…"

The star made his television debut in 2017 as the endearing lead in Young Sheldon, a role he held for seven seasons until the show's finale in 2025. "I'm sure it seems like hard work, but I've been so lucky. It's the easiest, most fun job in the world," he told PEOPLE in October 2024.

"I get to play for a living, and I feel so honored and lucky to get to do that."

© Instagram Iain shared a mirror selfie

Iain gushed over his experience on the show during an interview with Entertainment Tonight in 2024. "I don't think you can wrap up a seven-year experience that has been as wonderful as this," he shared,

"Every single person that works here – every cast member, every crew member – works so hard … They're so funny and they really feel like family."

Iain's life since Young Sheldon

The actor hasn't held any other roles since appearing in Young Sheldon. Back in October 2024, he explained to People that he has been spending time with his family and working towards his pilot's license.

© CBS via Getty Images The show ran for seven seasons

"I hopefully will get my private [pilot’s license] when I'm 17. And I've been having a bunch of fun flying while I'm here in L.A," he explained.

"I'm definitely doing auditions and stuff."