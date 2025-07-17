HGTV's Rehab Addict host breaks silence as show loses airdate after comeback

HGTV's Rehab Addict was unexpectedly pulled from the air after just two episodes amid a sea of cancellations on the network, prompting host Nicole Curtis to break her silence on the fate of the hit show.

The 48-year-old took to Instagram to share a sweet story about her grandmother, and clarified that Rehab Addict would not be returning to our screens immediately.

Clearing it up

© Instagram Nicole shared an anecdote about her grandmother while discussing the show's future

"So, last Tuesday, I received the Grama Fay text, 'Where the Hell is the show?' I can't make this up. I forgot to tell her," Nicole wrote alongside a photo of herself and Fay enjoying a day out on a boat.

"Now, the secret is, she's viewed, pretty much, every bit of footage and my rough cuts, but she has an 80' TV and she likes to see the final product on there," she continued.

"So, weekend in my hometown happened. 88 years young on the boat all weekend spotting for me. We got caught in one h of a thunderstorm, right before this pic, but that made for a greater tale to tell."

© Getty Images The TV personality took time off to be with her family

Nicole added that she hadn't "picked a new airdate yet" and reminded fans that the first two episodes of the season, plus earlier seasons of the show and several spinoffs, were still available to stream on HBO Max.

"So, needless to say, there's a lot of cool old houses to catch back up on if you need a show about old house saving vs old house remuddling," she said. "Or you can track down Grama Fay as I promised to send her more raw footage to watch."

HGTV's recent cancellations have shocked fans, with shows like Battle on the Beach, Farmhouse Fixer, Married to Real Estate, Bargain Block and Izzy Does It all getting the chop.

Taking a break

© Instagram Nicole revealed that Rehab Addict wouldn't return until the fall

Nicole's social media post comes just days after she revealed the real reason behind Rehab Addict's abrupt exit from the air, which occurred just two episodes into season nine.

"I made the executive decision to shelf the rest of our new shows until fall. I appreciate your support and understanding for the late notice," she wrote on Instagram alongside a video of the mom of two in her swimsuit, soaking up the sun on a boat ride.

"It's just a lot of hours (my hours) to get a show on air and we (my family + me) thought – why are we giving up summer when we have the ability to do this in the fall?" she continued.

© Getty The show was pulled from the air after just two episodes

She went on to thank HGTV executives for allowing her to take a break and spend time with her family, despite the show's June 24 premiere date.

"Without a doubt, I, truly, am beyond happy with this decision as I just spent the day with a phone that was dead and had no worries about it," the TV personality shared.

The right decision

© Instagram Fans praised the mother of two for taking a break

My Lottery Dream Home has filled the slot, hosted by Nicole's close friend David Bromstad.

"Don't be spreading rumors that he replaced me – I chose it," she clarified.

Nicole's fans took to the comment section to praise her for taking a well-deserved break, with one writing, "Well I've started binging all your old seasons on Max so that's something to look forward to!!" while another added, "Prioritizing precious time with your family and still giving us quality content! A queen who can juggle it all!"

© Instagram She previously took a three-year hiatus for personal reasons

"Do what makes you well and happy…that joy overflows into your episodes and makes me love the show even more!!" shared another, while a fourth commented, "Good! You only get one life. Glad you prioritized yourself and your family."

Nicole's decision comes after she took a three-year hiatus from the show to deal with a "setback" that "rocked me to my core", as she told People.

Although she did not disclose the nature of the "devastating" setback, the blonde beauty shared that it prompted her to spontaneously travel to Greece for a long break.

