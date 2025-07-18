Happy Valley star's 'totally gripping' police series is your next Netflix binge

Netflix has added a number of incredible shows in recent months, and fans can look forward to the arrival of another one in just over a week.

The Loch, which is also titled Loch Ness, depending on which country you're watching from, follows small town police officer DS Annie Redford (Laura Fraser) who investigates a disturbing murder in the Scottish Highlands, with the help of major investigation detective DCI Lauren Quigley, played by Happy Valley's Siobhan Finneran.

Siobhan is one of the UK's most underrated and versatile actresses. She's delivered outstanding performances in a number of critically-acclaimed shows, from hard-hitting dramas such as Happy Valley and Time, to award-winning comedies like Alma's Not Normal. You know you're in safe hands with Siobhan, and viewers are bound to be compelled by The Loch.

Here's everything you need to know about the show before it arrives on Netflix.

What is The Loch about?

The series follows DS Annie Redford, who takes on her first murder case when the body of piano teacher Niall Swift is found at the bottom of the picturesque Carn Mohr Mountain. The investigation takes a turn when a human heart belonging to another person is discovered close by on the loch shore.

© ITV/Shutterstock Laura Fraser as Annie Redford and Siobhan Finneran as DCI Lauren Quigley in The Loch

When the team realise that they're looking for a serial killer, major investigation detective DCI Lauren Quigley (Siobhan Finneran) is called in to lead the case.

But as Annie digs deeper into the investigation, it starts to have an impact on her home life and threatens to tear apart the local community.

Who stars in The Loch?

Laura Fraser, known for her roles in Patience and Breaking Bad, leads the cast as DS Annie Redford. She's joined by Happy Valley star Siobhan Finneran as DCI Lauren Quigley, and Death in Paradise actor as Blake Albrighton.

© Claire Sutton Siobhan Finneran stars in the Scotland-set series

Other cast members include John Sessions (Victoria, The Iron Lady) as DCI Frank Smilie, Gray O'Brien (Coronation Street) as Alan Redford, and William Ash (Emmerdale, The Rising) as Leighton Thomas.

"The Loch was just fantastic, did not expect the twist at the end and kept me guessing throughout." TV viewer

What have viewers said about The Loch?

Following its release on ITV in 2017, viewers praised the show as "gripping" on social media.

One person wrote: "#TheLoch @ITV absolutely brilliant drama! Totally gripping #thriller highly recommend 5*," while another added: "Finally getting round to watching #theloch 2 episodes left and completely gripped. #ITV."

© ITV/Shutterstock Don Gilet plays Blake Albrighton

A third viewer called for a second series, penning: "#TheLoch was just fantastic, did not expect the twist at the end and kept me guessing throughout the 6 episodes. More, please."

How to watch The Loch

The Loch comes to Netflix on 26 July. The series is also available to stream on ITVX.