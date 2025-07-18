Nathan Fillion admits his 'dreams are coming true' with heartwarming update

Nathan Fillion has a lot to be grateful for... and he knows it.

The down-to-earth actor is currently filming season 8 of his hit show The Rookie and he's also starring in the new Superman movie.

He sat down for a new interview with The Industry Magazine and opened up about his life admitting his "dreams are coming true."

Nathan plays Guy Gardner a.k.a Green Lantern in James Gunn's Superman, and he was asked what his reaction was when he was told they wanted him to play the part.

In shock

© DC Nathan as Guy Gardner aka Green Lanter

"Shock. Gratitude. (I think James has to be sick of hearing how grateful I am — I’ve started using code phrases instead.)," Nathan said. "I couldn’t ever have planned this career, but I certainly dreamed it.

"I imagine my reaction would be the same as anyone hearing that their dreams are coming true."

The Rookie

© Disney He loves his job on The Rookie

Nathan was also quizzed about The Rookie and his long-running character, John Nolan. When asked what the most exciting thing about returning as his character for the new season, he quipped: "More so than being excited for Nolan, I’m excited for me."

He continued: "The Rookie is the best job I’ve ever had. I’m so thrilled to be a part of the community that makes our show, and I can’t wait to be working together with them all again."

Nathan has always voiced his passion and enthusiasm for the ABC cop drama and says there are a multitude of reasons people keep tuning in.

Season 8

© Getty He feels incredibly grateful

"I think it’s about balance, and about the characters," he told the outlet. "The show is many things; light, fun, dramatic, high stakes, romantic, you could go on… there's so much to be enjoyed.

"I especially love hearing that people watch together. That it starts conversations, and gives families and friends time to spend with each other."

© Disney via Getty Images He plays John Nolan

Nathan's appearance in Superman, is a far cry from his clean cut look in The Rookie. His character wears a comical, blonde bowl cut equipped with bangs. While at the Los Angeles premiere of the movie, Nathon told CNN: "I don't think you can do a Guy Gardner without doing the hair. I think it would be a disservice."

"If you see a guy walking down the street with a bowl cut, that guy clearly doesn't give a damn what you think about him," he continued. "And that's Guy. I embrace the bowl cut."