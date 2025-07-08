While Nathan Fillion may have his hands busy quite often with his commitments to The Rookie, he's going to be soaring to the box office with another highly-anticipated project instead.

The actor, 54, stars in the upcoming DC reboot of Superman, directed by James Gunn and starring David Corenswet as the titular superhero, and also featuring Rachel Brosnahan, Nicholas Hoult, Alan Tudyk, and more.

Nathan plays Guy Gardner aka Green Lantern, who he has previously dubbed a "fearless, overconfident jerk," even adopting the character's iconic blonde bowl cut from the comics, forgoing his own typically short brown 'do.

© DC Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner aka Green Lantern

However, the film is already stirring up conversation online and in certain conservative circles over James' comments in a recent interview with The Times, comparing Superman's story to the journey of immigration.

"I mean, Superman is the story of America," he opined. "An immigrant that came from other places and populated the country, but for me it is mostly a story that says basic human kindness is a value and is something we have lost."

When asked whether it might play differently in a blue state vs a red state, he added: "Yes, it plays differently. But it's about human kindness and obviously there will be jerks out there who are just not kind and will take it as offensive just because it is about kindness. But screw them."

© Getty Images James Gunn's comments on Superman's journey as an "immigrant" sparked debate among conservative circles

The comments have resulted in minor backlash over promoting a supposedly "woke" superhero film, although when quizzed about the response by Variety at the film's Los Angeles premiere on Monday, July 8, both James as well as Nathan kept things short and sweet.

"I'm not here to judge people," the Guardians of the Galaxy filmmaker replied. "I think this is a movie about kindness and I think that's something everyone can relate to."

Nathan played it off even more coolly, simply saying: "Aw, somebody needs a hug," before adding at the end: "Just a movie, guys."

© Getty Images "Aw, somebody needs a hug. Just a movie, guys."

James' brother Sean Gunn, who plays Maxwell Lord in the film, offered up a more pointed reply, saying: "My reaction to [the backlash] is that it is exactly what the movie is about."

"We support our people, you know? We love our immigrants. Yes, Superman is an immigrant, and yes, the people that we support in this country are immigrants and if you don't like that, you're not American. People who say no to immigrants are against the American way."

In his interview, James further mentioned that he did believe the Superman film tackled political material, stating: "Yes, it's about politics. But on another level it's about morality. Do you never kill no matter what — which is what Superman believes — or do you have some balance, as Lois believes?"

© Getty Images The DCU film arrives in theaters on July 11

"It's really about their relationship and the way different opinions on basic moral beliefs can tear two people apart," he continued, although then joked: "But there is also a flying dog in the film who wears a cape."

Superman flies into theaters on July 11 and will compete for the top spot at the box office against reigning leader Jurassic World Rebirth. For a refresher, watch the trailer below...