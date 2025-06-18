Meet the new Superman — career, family life and more

Superman is back to save the world. And it looks like we have a new take on the classic hero.

David Corenswet is set to star as Clark Kent in James Gunn's upcoming film Superman. But, who is the 31-year-old stepping into the iconic role? Here's everything we know about David.

Who is the Man of Steel?

David isn't an extremely well known actor. His first notable role was in Ryan Murphy's The Politician alongside Ben Platt and Gwyneth Paltrow. But, starting on July 11, Superman's premiere date, David's notoriety is about to grow exponentially.

© Getty Images for Netflix David's first big role was as River in "The Politician"

"People tell me I look like Superman," David told PEOPLE. "But, [they] don't realize that I'm playing Superman."

The audience process for the film was competitive, with stars like Patrick Schwazanegger and Nicholas Hoult vying for the role. David won out.

"He's got all the charm and muscles a Superman needs," James noted during CinemaCon 2025 in Las Vegas. "He has, as one friend said, 'such Superman face.' But he's also an incredibly talented actor that could balance the dramatic chops and human and naturalism and physicality the role calls for.

© Warner Bros. via Getty Images The Superman cast on the red carpet

Superman at home

In the real world, David is a married father. He met his wife Julia, 34, during the same theater program when they were teens. They married in 2023. David told PEOPLE he calls their romance a "slow burn."

Julia and David welcomed their child in early 2024, just as he went off to film Superman.

© WireImage David says he looks like Superman

"I feel like I've been a dad for a long time," David explained to PEOPLE. "My dad was an enthusiastic father and stayed home with my sister for a period when she was very little, and was very good with kids. And so I think I just inherited that. I liked being a camp counselor, and I have terrible jokes that nobody laughs at."

David is also a dog-dad to his beloved Ira, a Cavalier King Charles spaniel. He joked with PEOPLE: "He's less of a doggy [and] more of a toddler."

Following Superman's lead

Henry Cavill was eventually cast as Superman

David isn't the first actor to be named the Man of Steel. The coveted role has been played by Henry Cavill, Tom Welling, and Brandon Routh. But David connects most with Christpher Reeve, who was Clark Kent in the 1978 blockbuster.

Both David and Christopher attended The Juilliard School in New York City, known for its world-class performing arts education. They also both owe their careers to the theater.

"[Christopher] was somebody who we talked about quite a lot as an alumni who was to be sort of admired and looked up to," David said to PEOPLE.