The Rookie's Nathan Fillion confused for lookalike brother in hilarious faux pas

Nathan Fillion's career has spanned decades and includes beloved roles on Castle and The Rookie – but even with his recognizable face, not everyone gets it right.

On July 4, the actor shared a case of mistaken identity that had both him and his family cracking up. The Canadian website, Info Petite Nation, published a piece titled “A Prominent Figure in Entertainment” – and mistakenly used a photo of Nathan’s brother, Jeff Fillion, as the article's thumbnail.

Nathan took to Instagram to share the moment with his 2 million followers. And rather than call out the error with frustration, he leaned into the joke.

© Instagram Nathan laughed at the mistake

"Thank you, Info Petite Nation, for the lovely and flattering article on my career," he wrote, adding, "My family really enjoyed it. Thank you especially, for using a photo of my brother Jeff, instead of me. My family REALLY enjoyed that. #neverlivingthisdown."

The post featured a photo of the article's thumbnail, displaying Jeff's face above the headline. Nathan's comment section immediately filled with fans and friends laughing along.

Star Trek actor, Jonathan Frakes commented: "Everyone likes Jeff better, you know that." Nathan's The Rookie co-star, Melissa O'Neil, wrote: "Is this real?!?" And The Hunger Games star Elizabeth Banks commented: "This is amazing!! GO JEFF."

© Disney Nathan has starred The Rookie for seven years

Nathan's other famous friends like Kyle MacLachlan, James Gunn, Jenna Dewan, and Michelle Monaghan all commented with laughing emojis.

While Nathan is often recognized for his humor on screen, this post reinforced how much he brings that same attitude to real life. The Firefly actor credits his family for keeping him grounded, and this moment only underscores the bond they share.

Nathan was born on March 27, 1971. He grew up in Edmonton in Alberta, Canada. The Superman Legacy star has always shared a close bond with his parents. Nathan wrote in a 2020 Instagram post: "I speak with them nearly every day, laugh with them always, and learn from them constantly."

© Instagram Nathan and his family are very close

His older brother Jeff is one of his greatest inspirations. In honor of National Sibling Day in 2020, Nathan wrote: "To say he has influenced me is an understatement. To say I admire him is an understatement. To say he has an unusual number of nicknames for me is an understatement. I cannot say enough about how proud I am of what he's accomplished. Thank you, Jeff. I endeavor to be more like you all the time."

Nathan always knew he wanted to be an actor, but felt it wasn't a practical career. So, he studied to become a teacher. But the desire to be an actor never left him. In 1994, he moved to New York and landed a role on the soap opera, One Life to Live.

"I was incredibly fortunate to be on a show, working beside people who had been doing the job for fifteen, twenty-five, thirty-five years," Nathan explained to Assignment X.

From there, he has small roles in Two Guys and a Girl, King of the Hill, and Pasadena. His next big role was as the titular character in the ABC's detective series, Castle. Finally, in 2018, Nathan was cast in The Rookie, which aired its 126th episode in May.

© Getty Nathan with co-star Melissa O'Neil

Nathan celebrated the 100th episode by sharing to Instagram: "I'm beyond proud of this show."