Antiques Roadshow expert left 'shaken' after giving guest 'life-changing' news

An Antiques Roadshow expert was left visibly shaken after delivering a jaw-dropping valuation during a recent episode of the BBC show.

Jewellery specialist Geoffrey Munn, known for his calm manner and royal knowledge, became emotional while sharing the value of a set of rare heirlooms brought in by a guest.

Royal cufflinks spark unexpected moment

© BBC Antiques Roadshow’s ‘nervous’ expert holds guest’s hand as he gives unexpected news

During the segment, Geoffrey was presented with a set of cufflinks and a brooch passed down through the guest’s family. The items had originally belonged to her great-grandfather, who worked as a chef to Queen Victoria and Edward VII.

According to the guest, her ancestor had been gifted the jewels by various members of European royalty, including Tsar Nicholas II and Wilhelm II, during his time working at Sandringham and Buckingham Palace.

Geoffrey immediately noted the rarity of the pieces, describing the cufflinks as “very, very Russian” and likely crafted using the samorodok technique, a style favoured by Fabergé. Though not confirmed to be from the famous house, he said they “reeked” of the legendary jewellery firm.

A surprise Fabergé find

© BBC An Antiques Roadshow guest was taken aback by the five-figure price for her ancestors' items

The real highlight came when the guest produced a brooch that had once been given by Tsar Nicholas II. Geoffrey confidently identified it as an authentic Fabergé piece due to the visible workmaster’s initials, declaring it a “full-blown Fabergé brooch”.

The guest appeared emotional as she reacted: “Wonderful. Because I wondered and half hoped it would be and that’s marvellous.”

Life-changing valuation

© BBC An Antiques Roadshow brought in her great-grandfather's "gifts" from royalty

Geoffrey began with a modest estimate for the cufflinks, placing their value at around £8,000. He explained that although not confirmed to be Fabergé, their provenance and style made them highly desirable.

The cufflinks that had been turned into brooches were given a slightly higher valuation of around £9,000.

However, it was the valuation of the brooch that left both the guest and expert speechless.

After the guest guessed £10,000, Geoffrey replied: “Well it is £10,000 and it’s more than £10,000. It’s £15,000.”

At this point, Geoffrey held the guest’s hand and said: “You feeling calm? This is very, very good isn’t it? Making me nervous.”

The studio erupted in applause as the guest responded: “My dear chap. Gosh. That’s amazing. I never realised it would be as much as that, I must confess.”

A collection to treasure

© Alamy Hilary Kay on the Antiques Roadshow

Despite the significant valuation, the guest told Geoffrey she had no plans to sell the items. “I don’t really want to sell these,” she said. “I want to keep them because they’re family pieces.”

Geoffrey agreed, adding: “I think in a way they should be kept together as a collection.”

Fans watching at home were equally moved by the exchange. Many praised Geoffrey for his kind manner and emotional sensitivity, with one viewer writing on X: “Geoffrey Munn always handles these moments so well. What a lovely man.”

Another commented: “You could see how much this meant to both of them. Antiques Roadshow at its best.”

Family ties to royalty

© BBC Antiques Roadshow expert wowed by ‘trickiest’ item she’s ever valued kept in spare bedroom

The items’ connection to the Imperial Russian family and European monarchs made the valuation especially significant. Geoffrey pointed out the imperial cipher and historic craftsmanship as crucial factors in determining the brooch’s worth.

The emotional moment served as a reminder of the rich stories often attached to family heirlooms.

Antiques Roadshow continues to uncover fascinating stories each week on BBC One and is also available to stream on BBC iPlayer.