Netflix viewers get 'goosebumps' over 'incredible' real-life drama with 97% Rotten Tomatoes score

Netflix viewers are getting goosebumps watching real-life drama BlackBerry, hailing Glenn Howerton's performance in the film as "incredible".

BlackBerry is a 2023 biographical comedy-drama that charts the prolific rise and fall of the world's first smartphone – and it currently boasts an impressive 97% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Set in 1997, the film is loosely based on Losing the Signal: The Untold Story Behind the Extraordinary Rise and Spectacular Fall of BlackBerry by Jacquie McNish and Sean Silcoff – a perfect watch for fans of The Social Network.

It follows co-founders Douglas Fregin (Matt Johnson) and Mike Lazaridis (Jay Baruchel), along with ruthless investor Jim Balsillie (Glenn Howerton).

© Alamy Stock Photo BlackBerry (2023) is directed by Matt Johnson and stars Jay Baruchel, Glenn Howerton and Matt Johnson.

After landing on Netflix on 19 July, viewers quickly took to social media to recommend the film.

One person wrote: "Watching BlackBerry on Netflix gave me goosebumps as I did have some of the greatest QWERTY models, from Bold to Passport with unique BBM to text love…"

© Alamy Stock Photo Matt Johnson plays Douglas Fregin

Another viewer said: "Rewatched BlackBerry (on Netflix, check it out if you missed it at the time) and Glenn Howerton's performance is just as incredible as I remembered. Like putting a bull shark in a living room fishtank. Unbelievable menace and energy boiling off him at every moment."

Meanwhile, a third person penned: "BlackBerry on Netflix makes me sad how great a phone like that was – and was part of a childhood that allowed us to still feel normal before it all got hectic with smartphones. Great film!"

HELLO!'s Senior Online Reporter and Editor of the pop culture online website, Small Screen, Edward Lauder also shared his praise for the film.

"BlackBerry is easily one of the best biopics released in the past decade, with barnstorming performances," he said. "It's the sort of biopic that stays with you long after you've watched it."

Critics' responses

With a 97% Rotten Tomatoes rating, the film was a hit with critics as well as viewers at home.

© Alamy Stock Photo Glenn Howerton was praised for his "volcanic rage"

Described by The Guardian in its four-star review as "a wild ride", it praises the film's ability to hook viewers in, writing: "It’s hard to watch the final 30 minutes of the film without screaming at the screen."

Meanwhile, TimeOut called it "smartly and subtly observed", praising Glenn Howarton's "Oscar-worthy" performance while adding: "Even more than The Social Network… this blackly comic corporate drama finds something intrinsically ridiculous about these egotistical men."

What is BlackBerry about?

The official synopsis reads: "The 'true story' of the meteoric rise and catastrophic demise of the world’s first smartphone, BlackBerry is a whirlwind ride through a ruthlessly competitive Silicon Valley at breakneck speeds."

BlackBerry is directed by Matt Johnson, who co-wrote the screenplay with Matthew Miller and stars in the film as Douglas Fregin.

© Alamy Stock Photo Jay Baruchel plays Mike Lazaridis

Who stars in BlackBerry?

Leading the film as the two co-founders of Blackberry are Jay Baruchel (Knocked Up, This Is the End, How to Train Your Dragon) and Matt Johnson (The Dirties, Operation Avalanche), with Glenn Howerton (It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Fargo) playing Jim Balsillie.

Other supporting cast members include Rich Sommer, Michael Ironside, Martin Donovan, Michelle Giroux, Sungwon Cho, Mark Critch, Saul Rubinek and Cary Elwes.

BlackBerry is available to watch on Netflix now.