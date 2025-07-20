'Timeless' 80s classic coming-of-age drama available to stream for free

Fans of classic coming-of-age stories are in for a treat as Stand By Me, the 1986 drama based on Stephen King’s novella The Body, is set to be made available to stream for free on Tubi from 31 July 2025.

Directed by Rob Reiner, the film has long been regarded as one of the most faithful adaptations of King’s work. Nearly 40 years on, its impact hasn’t faded.

A story of youth and friendship

© Columbia Pictures River Phoenix and Wil Wheaton in Stand By Me

Set in the fictional town of Castle Rock in 1959, Stand By Me follows four 12-year-old boys as they set out on a journey to find the body of a missing teenager.

The main cast features Wil Wheaton, River Phoenix, Corey Feldman and Jerry O’Connell, who play Gordie, Chris, Teddy and Vern respectively.

The film focuses not only on their adventure but also their friendship, family struggles and the inevitability of growing up.

As the boys travel through forests and fields, they bond, argue, face danger and confront difficult truths. It’s an emotional, funny and deeply nostalgic look at adolescence.

The moment that stuck

© Columbia Pictures Stand By Me is a must-watch for all Stephen King fans

Among the most talked-about scenes is the infamous leech moment, a pie-eating contest, and a heartfelt closing narration delivered by Richard Dreyfuss as the adult Gordie.

The film’s soundtrack, including Ben E. King's Stand by Me, has also become synonymous with the story’s themes of loyalty and memory.

Viewer reactions online

© Columbia Pictures Kiefer Sutherland in Stand By Me

With Stand By Me due to land on Tubi, social media users have already been sharing their love for the film.

One person wrote on X: "A timeless summer adventure thriller directed by Rob Reiner. Starring Wil Wheaton, Corey Feldman, River Phoenix, and Jerry O'Connell."

Another said: "Stand By Me is a heartfelt coming-of-age adventure based on Stephen King’s The Body. With Ben E. King’s iconic song, it’s a timeless tale of friendship."

Others reflected on how surprisingly emotional the story remains. One post read: "I swear, one of the biggest mysteries of life is how a couple of lunatics like Stephen King and Rob Reiner could create a gem like Stand By Me."

HELLO!'s TV reporter shares her verdict

© Columbia Pictures Stand By Me is an 80s classic

HELLO!'s very own TV reporter Abby Allen is looking forward to finally ticking the film off her watchlist.

Abby said: "Stand By Me has always been on my to-watch list. Its status as a classic coming-of-age film is reason enough to finally tune in – and I'm thrilled it's now available to stream for free!"

With the film's return to streaming, it's clear that both long-time fans and first-time viewers are excited to revisit the heartfelt classic.

What makes Stand By Me a standout Stephen King adaptation

© Columbia Pictures Stand By Me is free to watch on Tubi

While King is best known for horror, Stand By Me stands apart for its emotional depth and lack of supernatural elements. It focuses instead on real-life fears, grief, self-doubt and the pain of growing up.

Director Rob Reiner’s commitment to keeping the tone true to King’s original story has often been praised. Unlike more stylised adaptations, this film kept its world simple, relatable and character-driven.

Fans also point out that it’s one of the few King adaptations that fully captures his writing style without veering off into clichés.

Where to watch

© Columbia Pictures The main cast in Stand By Me

Stand By Me will be available to stream for free in the UK and US on Tubi from 31 July 2025.

Tubi is a free, ad-supported platform available on most smart TVs, streaming devices and mobile apps.

If you’ve never watched the film or haven’t seen it in years, this is the perfect time to revisit a story that many call a 'masterpiece'.