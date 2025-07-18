'Absolutely brilliant' returning crime drama is one for your must-watch list

The hit detective series, The Gone, is returning to the BBC in a matter of weeks – and we think crime drama fans will want to mark their calendar for this one.

The series, which was first broadcast in New Zealand in 2023 and aired on the BBC last year, follows an Irish detective who teams up with a New Zealand detective after a young Irish couple vanish from a rural town.

BBC iPlayer has a number of compelling crime dramas on offer right now, but nothing quite beats a gritty mystery set against a stunning countryside backdrop.

Ahead of season two, which premieres on Thursday, 31 July on BBC Two at 9pm, find out everything you need to know about The Gone.

© BBC/Seven.One Studios International/© Kōtare Productions/Keeper Pictures 2024 What is The Gone about? The first six-part season follows Irish detective Theo Richter (Richard Flood) who joins forces with a Kiwi detective, Diana Huia (Acushla-Tara Kupe) when a young Irish couple disappear from the rural New Zealand town of Mount Affinity. It's soon revealed that the couple's seemingly perfect life wasn't what everyone thought it was, and the detectives' job isn't made any easier by the community's growing fear that the disappearances may be linked to a series of historical murders, putting the whole town on edge.

© BBC/Seven.One Studios International/© Kōtare Productions/Keeper Pictures 2024 Who stars in The Gone? Richard Flood (Red Rock, Grey's Anatomy) stars as Theo Richter, alongside Acushla-Tara Kupe (Under the Vines) as Diana Huia. Other cast members include Manu Bennett (The Hobbit), Michelle Fairley (Game of Thrones, Gangs of London) and Carolyn Bracken (You are Not My Mother, Dublin Murders).

© BBC/Seven.One Studios International/© Kōtare Productions/Keeper Pictures 2024 What happens in season 2? Season two follows on from the series one finale, which left the fate of journalist Aileen Ryan uncertain. "When it appears she went missing while chasing a lead on the town's historical Mountain Murders, the detectives enter a game of cat and mouse with 'The Goatman', who is back and more dangerous than ever," the synopsis reads. "Game of Thrones actress Michelle Fairley reprises her role as Judge Hannah Martin in season 2 of The Gone. Her character is still in the small rural town of Mount Affinity trying to heal her traumatised daughter Sinéad (played by Galway's Rachel Morgan), who is unravelling after her experience of being abducted."

© BBC/Seven.One Studios International/© Kōtare Productions/Keeper Pictures 2024 What have viewers said about the show? It's safe to say the show went down well with viewers, who hailed the drama as "intriguing" and "absolutely brilliant" on social media. One person penned: "An intriguing NZ-Irish whodunnit crime drama set in a stunning part of the world with some fascinating & poignant insights on Māori culture. Lots of twists & turns & a hell of a cliffhanger. Roll on season 2. Would recommend," while another commented on season one's cliffhanger ending, adding: "Oh mannnn, that ending!?! The Gone is an excellent new crime drama with such a relatable cast. Definitely one to watch on BBC4." Meanwhile, a third viewer remarked: "Stumbled across #thegone on BBC iPlayer. Absolutely brilliant."

© BBC/Seven.One Studios International/© Kōtare Productions/Keeper Pictures 2024 How to watch The Gone Season one is available to stream on BBC iPlayer now. The second season premieres on Thursday, 31 July on BBC Two at 9pm, with the full box set available to binge-watch on BBC iPlayer the same day.