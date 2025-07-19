BBC chef Matt Tebbutt left speechless after guest's 'awkward' on-air dig on Saturday Kitchen

BBC chef Matt Tebbutt was caught off guard during the latest episode of Saturday Kitchen after receiving a surprise on-air remark from actress and comedian Diane Morgan.

The 51-year-old presenter was hosting the Saturday morning show with regulars Helen McGinn, Hasan Semay and Luke Holder, alongside Diane, who was appearing to promote the latest series of her BBC comedy Mandy.

Plant-based cheesecake drama

© BBC Matt Tebbutt and Diane Morgan on Saturday Kitchen

As part of the live broadcast, Matt served up a special plant-based cheesecake in honour of Diane's new dietary lifestyle.

He proudly explained the creation: "I swapped out mascarpone for tofu and used corn flour, lemon zest, vegan cream and vanilla, with coconut oil in the base instead of butter."

The dish was warmly received by Helen, who said: "I would not have guessed. It's absolutely delicious."

Diane, however, was more restrained in her feedback.

Diane's reaction

© BBC Diane Morgan on Saturday Kitchen

When asked for her thoughts, Diane simply said: "Yeah, it's nice."

Matt responded with a quick: "You can't be that fussy!" before changing the subject and moving the show along.

Later in the episode, while sampling plant-based mochi, Diane took another swipe at the dessert, saying: "No offence to the cheesecake but this is delicious."

Viewer reaction

© BBC Diane Morgan wasn't too impressed by Matt's cheesecake

The moment did not go unnoticed by viewers, who quickly took to social media to share their thoughts on the exchange.

One person posted on X (formerly Twitter): "Diane Morgan could've been a bit nicer about the dessert."

Another wrote: "Diane Morgan hates that cheesecake on #SaturdayKitchen. So awkward."

A third viewer added: "Diane Morgan is making Matt Tebbutt nervous."

Not the first awkward moment

© BBC Diane Morgan on Saturday Kitchen

Matt has hosted Saturday Kitchen since 2016, following in the footsteps of James Martin. He's no stranger to live TV unpredictability, but the moment clearly left him a little flustered.

Diane, who is known for her deadpan humour and offbeat delivery, has previously starred in shows including Motherland, After Life and Cunk on Earth. Her appearance brought plenty of laughs, even if the dessert didn't quite hit the mark.

What Diane said about her diet

© BBC Diane Morgan was on form on Saturday Kitchen

Diane revealed earlier in the show that she had recently shifted to a plant-based diet.

"I love a dessert, and it's very difficult to get a good plant-based dessert," she told Matt before trying the cheesecake.

It seems the mochi hit the sweet spot, while the tofu-based cheesecake may need a bit more work.

© BBC Diane had the guests in stiches

The long-running BBC food show remains a weekend favourite, offering live cooking, celebrity interviews and wine pairing segments.

Matt continues to be a reliable host with a light-hearted approach, but Diane's comments were a reminder that live TV always has room for surprises.

Saturday Kitchen is available to watch on Saturday mornings from 10am on BBC One and on catch-up via BBC iPlayer.