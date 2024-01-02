Mr Bates star Toby Jones' famous family and home life explored

Toby Jones may be one of Britain's best actors, having starred in an array of blockbuster films and critically acclaimed TV shows, including ITV's latest drama, Mr Bates vs The Post Office, but did you know that he's not the only famous face in his family?

The Harry Potter star, who grew up in Oxford, comes from a family of actors, with both of his parents and two brothers also members of the entertainment industry. Keep reading for all we know about his background, as well as his family life with his wife and daughters...

While Toby is a household name across the nation thanks to his long-standing acting career, the 57-year-old has his parents to thank for his acting talent.

Performing clearly runs in the family as both his mum, Jennifer, and dad, Freddie, worked as actors before retiring.

© ITV/Shutterstock Freddie Jones as Sandy Thomas in Emmerdale

While Freddie, who passed away in 2019, was well-known for his performance in David Lynch's 1980 film The Elephant Man and as Sandy Thomas in ITV's Emmerdale, Jennifer came from a long line of actors and appeared in the 1963 film, The Odd Man, as well as the 1987 TV drama, Vanity Fair.

Toby's two brothers have also gone into the industry, with his eldest brother, Rupert, working as a director, while his other sibling, Casper, is also an actor.

Giving an insight into his childhood during an interview with The Guardian, Toby revealed that his family would often speak about their "feelings" when he was growing up.

"At home my parents were always talking about 'feelings' and 'people', and when my friends came round they loved it, because my parents talked about 'who they were'," Toby explained. "I was like: 'Why can't we just be a normal family and talk neutrally about facts?' I felt this wasn't a life, to be constantly thinking about… consciousness."

Nowadays, Toby lives in south London with his wife, Karen, and their two daughters, Holly and Madeleine.

© Joanne Davidson/Shutterstock Toby and Karen wed in 2015 after 25 years together

Toby and Karen, a criminal defence attorney, were together for 25 years before tying the knot. Whilst appearing on The Graham Norton Show back in 2016, Toby revealed that he and his wife proposed to each other "three or four times" before finally deciding to marry.

In an interview with The Guardian, Toby said the pair married to celebrate 25 years together, adding that this way, all the guests at the wedding knew each other.

© ITV STUDIOS Toby Jones stars as Alan Bates in Mr Bates vs The Post Office

Speaking about his admiration for Karen, who he has known since university, Toby previously told The Telegraph: "We have known each other for so long that I can't imagine us ever leading separate lives. She is engaged in everything I do and I watch and admire her career, seeing her meet far more interesting people than I do."

Toby likes to keep his personal life out of the spotlight, so not much is known about his family. However, we do know that in 2021, his two daughters were both at university-age.