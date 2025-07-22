The 10 best films of all time revealed by IMDB - including 3 surprising modern classics

The debate over the best films of all time is about as old as cinema itself.

But if anywhere can make that call, it's the online TV and film database, IMDb. The site has all the information you need, including cast lists, stats and, perhaps most importantly, audience ratings.

So, here are the highest-rated films on IMDb - some of these might surprise you.

10. The Good, the Bad and the Ugly This 1966 spaghetti Western featuring Clint Eastwood, Lee Van Cleef and Eli Wallach is a cinema classic. Set in the American Southwest during the American Civil War, three gunslingers compete to find a hidden fortune in gold. Some reviewers on the site have called it "the best Western ever made" and admired its "primal honesty and morality". With an overall rating of 8.8/10, it's unsurprising that this one made the top ten.

9. The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring Based on the first volume of the epic high fantasy novel by J. R. R. Tolkien, the first film in the Lord of the Rings trilogy was released in 2001. It features a star-studded cast including the likes of Ian McKellen, Cate Blanchett and Orlando Bloom, and lasts an incredible 178 minutes (that's nearly 3 hours!). Fans love it despite its long runtime, as shown by its 8.9/10 rating on IMDb.

8. Pulp Fiction This 1994 crime thriller, written and directed by Hollywood legend Quentin Tarantino, tells four interlinked stories of crime and violence in Los Angeles. The film was hugely successful on its release, winning the Palme d'Or at Cannes Film Festival and Best Original Screenplay at the 67th Academy Awards. An A-list cast including John Travolta, Samuel L. Jackson and Uma Thurman has also made this a firm fan favourite over the years.

7. Schindler's List A heartrending tale, Schindler's List tells of a German man who rescued over 1,000 Jewish people from the Holocaust during World War II. Famous for its emotional soundtrack, one IMDb reviewer called this "a three hour film that feels too short" while another simply called it a "masterpiece". Ralph Fiennes and Liam Neeson take the lead in this 9.0/10 rated film.

6. The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King Surpassing the first film in the hearts of the fans, the third and final instalment of The Lord of the Rings is next up on the list. Released in 2003, this over-200-minute-long film documents the final battle for Middle-Earth and the epic adventures of the hobbits as they attempt to destroy the One Ring. IMDb users loved this one, giving it a 9.0/10 too.

5. 12 Angry Men This 1957 crime thriller details a New York City murder trial in which the jury is frustrated by one of its members urging them to more carefully consider the evidence before coming to a verdict. Critics loved the film for its intense, dramatic tone and its analysis of the American justice system. Fans clearly agreed, giving this film a solid 9.0/10 on IMDb.

4. The Godfather Part II The prequel/sequel to The Godfather (1972), with legendary writer and director Francis Ford Coppola at the helm, follows two parallel stories. One is of Michael Corleone, portrayed by Al Pacino, who must protect his family business after an attempt is made on his life. The other story is that of his father, Vito Corleone, played by Robert De Niro, from his childhood in Sicily to the founding of his family's empire in New York City. Fans on IMDb have called this "a Hollywood masterpiece" and "one of the greatest films ever made", giving it a 9.0/10 on IMDb.

3. The Dark Knight Perhaps a surprising addition to this list, given its relative recency, The Dark Knight has nevertheless taken a top three spot on this list of legends. Directed by Christopher Nolan and co-written with his brother Jonathon, The Dark Knight follows vigilante superhero Batman (Christian Bale) as he battles against the Joker to save Gotham City from chaos and destruction. Fans clearly loved this one, giving it a 9.0/10.

2. The Godfather For many fans, it seems you can't beat the original. Based on Mario Puzo's novel of the same name, The Godfather follows the Italian-American crime family of Don Vito Corleone in New York City. This classic film is brought to life by an impressive cast of big names, including Marlon Brando, Al Pacino, Robert Duvall and Diane Keaton. This film is a cut above the rest, earning a stellar 9.2/10 on IMDb.

The list so far has included some of the all-time greats of cinema. So, what has pipped everything else to the post? Which film has been crowned the best film of all time?