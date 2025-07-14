Wimbledon 2025 withdrawals? Discover the 5 best tennis movies to stream right now

The strawberries and cream have run out, the buzz on Centre Court has faded and another sun has set over Henman's Hill as Wimbledon draws to a close for another year.

If you're feeling the Wimbledon blues today, don't despair! We've got just the cure for you.

Grab your snacks, hunker down and enjoy these five fantastic tennis movies that will transport you back to the courtside magic.

Game, set, stream!

1/ 5 Challengers This steamy, tension-filled drama centres on a former tennis prodigy turned coach, Tashi Duncan (Zendaya), who is married to Art Donaldson (Mike Faist), a tennis champion on a losing streak. To revitalise his career, Tashi enters Art into a Challenger event, where he must face off against his former best friend – and Tashi's ex-lover – Patrick Zweig (Josh O'Connor) in a high-stakes match that unearths the trio's complex past plagued with jealousy. Challengers is available to watch on Prime Video.

2/ 5 © Alamy Stock Photo Wimbledon This classic noughties rom-com starring Paul Bettany and Kirsten Dunst is a crowdpleaser. Paul plays Peter, a disillusioned British tennis player whose career is on the decline and who resolves to retire from the sport to become an instructor at an exclusive private club. But when he receives a wild-card for Wimbledon, his luck begins to change when he falls for American rising star Lizzie (Kirsten Dunst), reigniting his ambition and passion for the game. Wimbledon is available to watch now on Sky Cinema and NOW (with Cinema membership).

3/ 5 © Alamy Stock Photo King Richard This inspiring biographical drama tells the true story of Richard Williams (Will Smith), the determined and unconventional father of tennis legends Venus and Serena Williams (played by Saniyya Sidney and Demi Singleton). The film charts his tireless efforts, determined vision and unwavering belief that propelled his daughters from the challenging streets of Compton to success, defying the odds every step of the way. King Richard is available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

4/ 5 © Alamy Stock Photo Battle of the Sexes Based on another amazing true story, Battle of the Sexes depicts the historic 1973 tennis match between women's world champion Billie Jean King (Emma Stone) and former men's Wimbledon champ and hustler Bobby Riggs (Steve Carell). With encouragement from her husband to fight for equal pay, Billie Jean was grappling with her sexuality off court, while Bobby risked his lasting legacy to relive the past. The match, which was the most watched televised sports event of all time, became a pivotal moment in the fight for gender equality in sports. Battle of the Sexes is available to watch on Disney+.