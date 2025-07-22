Channel 4's 'intense' 10-part thriller is your next weekend binge

Searching for a new thriller to keep you glued to your sofa this weekend? Channel 4 has got you covered with its upcoming series, Under Fire, which comes to the broadcaster via its offshoot streaming service, Walter Presents.

The Belgian series, which first aired in 2021, follows a team of firefighters who must juggle their dangerous and high-stakes job with personal challenges and professional setbacks.

There's no shortage of TV shows about the pressured world of emergency services. With plenty of action-packed sequences and storylines focusing on intense personal and professional dilemmas, it's hardly surprising that the genre has retained popularity over the years. Find out more about Under Fire below.

© Channel 4 What is Under Fire about? Set in the coastal town of Oosteroever, the series follows the lives of a tight-knit crew of firefighters as they face life-or-death emergencies, personal struggles and mounting internal conflict. The synopsis reads: "When respected Lieutenant Patrick is promoted to the Command Post, his replacement, Dominique, must navigate scepticism and clash with Sergeant Orlando's leadership. "Meanwhile, troubled new recruit Tom joins the team, trying to leave behind a dangerous past that continues to catch up with him." Viewers can expect "intense rescues and emergencies" from each episode, including gas explosions and missing children, to emotional interventions and fatal accidents. The synopsis continues: "But the real pressure builds behind the scenes: simmering tensions, romantic entanglements, and the fierce competition to become the next adjutant. "As Dominique fights for respect and Tom struggles to stay afloat, a sabotage scandal involving fire hydrants threatens to bring down the station. When a tragedy rocks the team, the station faces possible closure and suspicion falls on Patrick."

Who stars in Under Fire? Meet the cast Louis Talpe (Of Kings and Prophets) stars as Orlando, alongside Lien De Graeve (Blind) as Dominique, Alessia Sartor as Nina, and Aimé Claeys (The Twelve) as Tom.

© Channel 4 How to watch Under Fire The full box set will be available on Walter Presents via Channel 4 streaming on Friday, July 25.

© Julien Cauvin Other shows to watch on Channel 4 From survival thrillers to psychological dramas, there's plenty of gripping shows on offer on Channel 4. Viewers can tune into the French thriller, The Devil's Leap, about a father and daughter's desperate fight for survival in the Alps, or check out the Belgian-Dutch dystopian drama Arcadia, set in a world where every person's social standing is determined by a 'score'.