Emilia Fox reveals hopes of joining 'nerve-racking' show away from Silent Witness

Emilia Fox might be best known for her portrayal of Dr Nikki Alexander in the BBC's long-running forensic drama Silent Witness, but the actress has her sights set on a new challenge.

In a recent interview, the 50-year-old revealed that she'd "love" to sign up for the BBC's Strictly Come Dancing, despite the "nerve-wrecking" live shows.

"I really love watching reality TV," the star told the Daily Mail's Richard Eden. "I'd love to do Strictly. I'd love the rehearsal process, but the thought of live shows is nerve-racking," she continued, adding: "I'm not sure I'd be very good at that, but I'd definitely consider it."

© Shutterstock Emilia Fox says she would "love" to go on Strictly

Emilia's reality show appearances

Strictly Come Dancing wouldn't be the first reality entertainment show Emilia has appeared on.

The actress has guest-starred on a number of programmes, including Celebrity Gogglebox, Top Gear, Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway, and Blankety Blank.

Emilia's longstanding role on Silent Witness

Emilia has starred as forensic pathologist Dr Nikki Alexander on Silent Witness since 2004, taking over from Amanda Burton as the lead character. From 1996 to 2004, Amanda led the cast as Sam Ryan.

© BBC / BBC Studios Emilia plays Dr. Nikki Alexander in Silent Witness

Speaking about the upcoming season of the show, which is now set in Birmingham, Emilia recently told HELLO! in an exclusive interview: "Jack and Nikki are married, so you get a glimpse into their married life, and then being in Birmingham, it gives a whole new look to the show. There's a different atmosphere and feeling working up here.

"The people are very welcoming, but visually it feels completely different, and it allows us to explore a different area of the country," she continued, adding: "We're having a good time filming up here. I'm really enjoying it."

Emilia's other TV credits

While Silent Witness has to be one of Emilia's most notable roles, she's appeared in a string of hit shows and films over the years.

The actress made her TV debut playing Georgiana Darcy in the BBC's adaptation of Pride & Prejudice, starring alongside Jennifer Ehle and Colin Firth.

© Moris Puccio/AcornTV Emilia as Sylvia Fox in Signora Volpe

From there, she went on to star in the Oscar-winning film, The Pianist, as well as landing a number of TV roles, including in David Copperfield, Coupling, Randall & Hopkirk, and of course, Silent Witness.

Fans may also know Emilia as Morgause in the fantasy-adventure drama, Merlin, as well as for her one-episode roles in Upstairs Downstairs, and Inside No.9.

One of Emilia's most recent TV credits includes the mystery crime series, Signora Volpe, in which she stars as British spy turned amateur detective, Sylvia Fox, who solves murder cases in the scenic Umbrian countryside.