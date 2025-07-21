'Raw' 6-part comedy drama with Line of Duty star is your next Netflix binge

An "honest" and "raw" dark comedy drama is coming to Netflix in the next fortnight – and it looks like the ultimate binge-watch.

Finding Alice, starring Line of Duty's Keeley Hawes, revolves around a woman who is coping with the sudden death of her husband, Harry. As she navigates her grief, Alice uncovers a web of secrets and lies surrounding her late husband.

The six-part show, which originally aired on ITV in 2021, is set to land on Netflix on Friday 1 August.

Intrigued? Read on for everything we know about the dark drama.

What is Finding Alice about?

Starring the brilliant Keeley Hawes, the show sees Alice grapple with the "honest, raw, blackly comic journey of grief, love and life" after the loss of her husband, Harry (played by Jason Merrells).

The official synopsis continues: "His accidental sudden death kicks up a storm of secrets and mess, debt, suspicion and criminality, which Alice is forced to confront in order to survive.

"Harry dies after falling down the stairs when they move into their newly finished dream house. Harry designed it, so it’s weird and wonderful, and impractical, and one more disorientation for Alice, to go with her sense of loss and abandonment.

"Her beloved partner of 20 years is no more, and now she can’t open the garage doors. If that were her only problem… Men have a habit of hiding stuff that they don’t want to deal with, and Alice discovers that Harry was worse than most."

Who stars in Finding Alice?

Leading the show is Keeley Hawes (Bodyguard, Line of Duty, Ashes to Ashes) as Alice Dillon, while Jason Merrells (Safe House, Waterloo Road) plays her husband, Harry.

Other cast members include Nigel Havers (Coronation Street, Don't Wait Up) as Roger Dillon, Joanna Lumley (Absolutely Fabulous, The New Avengers) as Sarah Dillon and Gemma Jones (Spooks, Gentleman Jack) as Minnie Walsh.

Rounding out the cast are Kenneth Cranham (Rome, Trollied) as Gerry Walsh and Sharon Rooney (My Mad Fat Diary) as Nicola Walsh.

What have fans said about the show?

Viewers have largely praised the series, with one person writing: "This is very bittersweet, funny, sad, teary and has some great one-liners." Another added: "Loved it. The main character has a bit of an odd sense of humor, but it grows on you."

A third viewer shared: "It's a little slow to get going, but the strong performances from the leads and the clever twist on a familiar plot make this a good watch."