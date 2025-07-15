'Masterpiece' 8-part historical drama is your perfect summer binge-watch

Calling all period drama fans! The eight-part historical drama, The Count of Monte Cristo, starring Sam Claflin, is coming to U&Drama this summer – and fans are already calling it a "masterpiece".

The upcoming adventure drama, based on Alexandre Dumas' classic 19th-century novel of the same name, follows a falsely imprisoned sailor who escapes after years of captivity and assumes the identity of the rich Count of Monte Cristo. Keep reading for all we know about the show so far.

What to expect from The Count of Monte Cristo

The story centres around young sailor Edmond Dantes, who breaks free from prison after years of captivity and seeks revenge on those responsible for his incarceration.

© ©Mediawan Sam Claflin stars in The Count of Monte Cristo

The official synopsis reads: "Falsely accused of treason, Edmond Dantes, a young sailor, is imprisoned without trial in the Château d'If, a grim island fortress off Marseille. After many years of captivity, he finally escapes and assumes the identity of the wealthy and enigmatic Count of Monte Cristo. With his newfound resources, he embarks on a journey of revenge on those who have wrongly accused him."

Meet the cast of The Count of Monte Cristo

Sam Claflin, who's known for his roles in Peaky Blinders, Daisy Jones & the Six, and Me Before You, stars in the series as Edmond Dantes.

© paolo modugno / UKTV Sam Claflin plays the lead role

He's joined by Jeremy Irons (House of Gucci, Watchmen) in the role of Abbé Faria, as well as Blake Ritson (The Gilded Age) as Danglars, Karla-Simone Spence (The Confessions of Frannie Langton) as Haydée, Harry Taurasi (The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent) as Fernand Mondego, Poppy Corby-Tuech (The Royals) as Héloïse, Ana Girardot (The Wages of Fear) as Mercédès, and Gabriella Pession (Tell Me Lies) as Hermine.

What have viewers said about the show?

The series, which premiered in Switzerland last year and in Italy earlier this year, has already been praised by viewers.

© paolo modugno / UKTV Jeremy Irons also stars in the show

One person wrote on social media: "Oh my gosh, The Count of Monte Cristo (2025) was sooooo good. We need Sam Claflin in EVERYTHING," while another encouraged others to tune in, adding: "Everyone should really watch The Count of Monte Cristo miniseries with Sam Claflin. It captures the essence of the book and 20th-century movie like no other adaptation I've watched."

Reacting to the show's official poster, one fan wrote: "This series is a masterpiece indeed!" while another shared their anticipation, adding: "Sam Claflin is beyond exceptional…this will be a phenomenal show!"

When will The Count of Monte Cristo air?

The series comes to U and U&DRAMA on 2 August.