Chicago Fire star will make you 'laugh, swoon, and cry' as he joins romcom based on beloved Goodreads book

Chicago Fire season 14 continues to look different as Michael Bradway, also known to fans as Firefighter Jack Damon, has left the NBC series for a vastly different world on Prime Video.

The actor has joined the cast of TV romcom Every Year After, based on Carley Fortune’s bestselling novel Every Summer After, in the role of Charlie Florek.

Streaming services continue to mine IP that is already beloved, with TV series coming based on Elle Kennedy's The Deal series and Carley's novel Meet Me At The Lake, set in the same world but with different characters, currently being adapted by Meghan Markle as part of her deal with Netflix.

Every Summer After has a 4.71 rating on GoodReads, and was a nominee for Readers' Favorite Romance (2022) and Nominee for Readers' Favorite Debut Novel (2022).

Michael Bradway as Jack Damon in Chicago Fire

Every Summer After is told over the course of six years and one week in Barry’s Bay - a quintessential lake town - that Percy thought she had escaped forever until she receives a phone call that sends her racing back.

Now, over one weekend, she has to contend with the fallout of her decision to leave the town, Sam, and her friends, behind, and reconcile her new life with the old.

Saltburn star Sadie Soverall has joined the show as Persephone, known as Percy, Matt Cornett (High School Musical: The Musical: The Series) as Sam, Westworld's Aurora Perrineau as Chantal, Abigail Cowen (Fate: The Winx Saga) as Delilah, and Joseph Chiu (Fear Street: Prom Queen) will play Jordie.

"I couldn't be more excited about this fabulous cast! This is an enormously talented group of actors, whose auditions made me laugh, swoon, and cry. I know they'll have fans of Every Summer After falling in love with their favorite characters all over again," said Carley in a statement.

© George Burns Jr/NBC Jack Damon was introduced as the half-brother of Kelly Severide

"Couldn’t be more excited to be your Charlie," Michael shared on social media, with fans rushing to congratulate him and Prime Video on the "God tier casting".

"I hope we get One Golden Summer adaptation next!!" commented another fan, referencing the fourth book in the series that focuses on Charlie, although it is not a direct sequel.

© Getty Jake Lockett as Sam Carver and Daniel Kyri as Darren Ritter; both are leaving the series

Chicago Fire season 14 will see some big changes, as Daniel Kyri, who joined as Darren Ritter in season seven, is not returning, reportedly due to budget cuts.

Fans are also bidding farewell to Jake Lockett's Sam Carver.

"While I don't exactly know what the future looks like, I do know that it won't be exactly what it was and I am going to miss the hell out of that," he wrote on Instagram confirming his exit. "It's been an honor bringing Sam to life and to every one of you, thank you for the love and support over the past three years."

Brandon Larracuente — who previously starred in another Wolf Entertainment show, On Call — has joined Chicago Fire as a key member of Firehouse 51 for the upcoming 14th season.