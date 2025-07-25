TV viewers hail new one-episode drama as 'astounding TV'

The BBC's new one-episode drama, Unforgivable, aired on Thursday night and viewers have hailed it as "astounding TV".

The Liverpool-set drama follows the Mitchell family, who are dealing with the devastating aftermath of an act of abuse perpetrated by a member of their own family.

With an impressive cast featuring the likes of Marcella star Anna Friel and Motherland's Anna Maxwell Martin, as well as a powerful script penned by award-winning screenwriter Jimmy McGovern, it's hardly surprising that the drama has compelled viewers. Keep reading to find out what they said.

© BBC / LA Productions / Kerry Spicer What have viewers said about the show? Taking to social media, viewers praised the powerful new release, and said while it was "gripping", the drama was "uncomfortable" to watch. One person wrote: "Watched #Unforgivable on #BBC - a powerful #drama centring around the sexual abuse of a 12-year-old boy & looked at from his perspective, his mother, grandfather & the abuser, who is his uncle. Excellent complex scriptwriting, direction & acting, also a challenging watch." A second viewer penned: "#Unforgivable is an absolutely astounding piece of TV. A really powerful watch. Uncomfortable at times, but gripping throughout. Incredible cast, including some fine Liverpudlian actors. Bobby Schofield...wow!!" while another hailed writer Jimmy McGovern as a "genius".

© BBC / LA Productions / Kerry Spicer What is Unforgivable about? The fictional drama examines the "extensive ripple effect of abuse from multiple perspectives" as one family faces the aftermath of an act of abuse perpetrated by one of their own. The synopsis reads: "Having served his prison sentence, Joe (Bobby Schofield) arrives at St Maura's, an institution which offers him a home and rehabilitation after his release. With the support of Katherine (Anna Maxwell Martin), an ex-nun, Joe undertakes therapy sessions in the hope of understanding what led him to commit the abuse. "Simultaneously, his sister, Anna (Anna Friel), is dealing with the enormous impact that Joe's crime has had on her family - her sons, Tom (Austin Haynes) and Peter (Finn McParland), and her father, Brian (David Threlfall)."

It concludes: "The drama examines the extensive ripple effect of abuse from multiple perspectives and how those involved can try to move forwards in the midst of the devastation."

© BBC / LA Productions / Kerry Spicer What have the cast said about the show? When we meet Anna Friel's character, Anna, she is "holding together a broken family that has been devastated by sexual abuse," according to the Marcella actress. She told the BBC: "This event has wreaked havoc on the entire family unit and dynamic. Her marriage is over, her brother's in prison, and her mother's just died. She financially supports her two sons single-handedly who she loves very much. Her son, Tom, hasn't spoken since he's been abused. He will only answer with yes and no." Meanwhile, Bobby Schofield, who plays Joe, gave an insight into his character. "He seems like he's had a close-knit, supported family," said the actor. "His family trusted him and the effect of what he's done and has changed the dynamic of this loving family. It also looks at the effect on Peter, Joe’s sister’s son who hasn't been abused. He's sort of neglected because it's all about Tom, the son who has been abused. Joe’s actions have had a knock-on effect on the family."

© BBC / LA Productions / Kerry Spicer How to watch Unforgivable The one-part drama is available to stream on BBC iPlayer now.